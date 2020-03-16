Iditarod leader credits his training

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Deep snow is slowing down mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but the leader has a secret for dealing with the difficult conditions.

“I've been training with 120 pounds of concrete and all the gear in the sled,” Thomas Waerner, 46, told a camera crew from the Iditarod Insider as he was preparing his sled to leave a checkpoint outside the Alaska community of Kaltag late Saturday.

“That's perfect for these kind of conditions,” he said.

Waerner, a native of England living in Norway, was the first to leave the checkpoint, with about an hour's lead over the second-place musher, Aaron Burmeister of Nome.

Waerner said he's not worried about other mushers or making a mistake in the world's most famous sled dog race.

“I feel I just will continue what I'm doing, and that's driving the team, looking at them and keeping my eye on the mental part of it,” he said, adding that his dogs have been upbeat since the race started a week ago.”

The checkpoint in Kaltag is normally at a community hall, but this year it was set up outside the village of about 235 people, 629 miles into the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across Alaska.

The Iditarod, in consultation with community leaders, decided to bypass Kaltag over fears of the coronavirus.

– Associated Press