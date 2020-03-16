Iditarod start thrill of lifetime

For decades, I have followed and taught the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska to classes of students. Early on, we adopted musher Martin Buser, because he has frequently been selected as the winner of the Seppala Award for the humanitarian treatment of his dogs. We sent care packages with tea bags, soups in envelopes, lots of Chapstick, and letters of encouragement from the class. Back then, we had no computers in classrooms, so I sent a student to the office for the daily check on how the race was progressing.

Raising and training dogs is a lifestyle for these mushers. Some may create income by welcoming tourists year-round. We visited Matthew Failor's kennel, The 17th Dog, prior to the start of the Iditarod last week. He has about 40 dogs.

Racing is a costly enterprise. The entry fee for the Iditarod is $4,000. Plus, a month prior to the race, a musher sends up to 50 pounds of dog food and straw on which the dogs will sleep to each of about 20 checkpoints along the trail. Musher also must outfit their sled with items specified by the rules committee, to say nothing of the winter gear they are wearing.

This year, I got to witness this event up close. It was the thrill of a lifetime. Throughout the week I communicated with the students at Covington Elementary about every adventure I experienced. Midweek my group went to Iditarod headquarters.

As I walked up the road toward that historic building, parked there was a dog truck with the name Martin Buser on it. This was my chance to meet my hero. He was as kind as I've always read that he is. We had a fun conversation about mushing and I told him I had read somewhere that he was going to run his last race when he turns 75 (he's now 62). “What?? Where did you read that?” he shouted. He told me he has every intention of breaking Norm Vaughn's record of being 82 on his last race. “Only 20 more years to go!” he said. “That's nothing!”

The following evening, I attended the Mushers' Banquet, where each musher draws his or her number out of a mukluk, indicating the starting order. There, I got to meet all the entrants. They are the Hollywood stars of Alaska. Each one is kind and a fun conversationalist.

I attended the ceremonial start on March 7 in downtown Anchorage and then the official start in Willow the next day. Hundreds of us stood on the frozen lake watching all 57 mushers start at two-minute intervals. I cannot even begin to imagine the perseverance and courage it requires to take on a task like this.

At the conclusion of the start, with my hair standing up frozen like icicles. I went into the warmth of the Community Center and treated myself to a reindeer hot dog. I will never forget a minute of this incredible journey, where, at the age of 74, I checked off the only item on my Sports Bucket List.

Yahoo!

Kathleen Kearns is a Fort Wayne resident and longtime Iditarod fan.