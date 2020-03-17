UFC postpones scheduled events

LOS ANGELES – The UFC has postponed its next three scheduled events through April 11, giving up on President Dana White's plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC will not hold its show scheduled for Saturday, which was initially slated to be held in a full arena in London. The UFC also won't hold shows scheduled for March 28 and April 11.

“It's just impossible,” White said on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner. “We can't do it.”

White insists he will hold UFC 249 on April 18, although he doesn't have a venue for it. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson in the promotion's biggest pay-per-view show of the spring.

“We're hoping that this all clears up by April,” White said. “This fight is going to happen. No crowd, whatever it takes. Probably not even in the United States, but this fight will happen.”

The UFC finally joined nearly every other major worldwide sports organization in postponing its events only after White on Monday heard about the White House's recommendation to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

White had vowed for the past week to keep staging fights while the public health crisis worsened, and the UFC held a 12-fight card in Brasilia, Brazil, on Saturday in an empty arena.

