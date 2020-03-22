World hockey tourney canceled

Health concerns and travel bans closing international borders stemming from the new coronavirus pandemic left the International Ice Hockey Federation with no choice but to cancel the men's world hockey championships.

The decision to cancel the 16-team tournament to be played in Switzerland in May was formally announced Saturday, and essentially wipes out the IIHF's entire spring calendar of world championship of events.

The governing body previously canceled the women's world hockey championships set to be played in Canada and the men's Under-18 championship to be played in Michigan next month.

“This is a harsh reality to face for the international ice hockey family, but one that we must accept,” IIHF President René Fasel said in released statement.

“The coronavirus is a global problem and requires major efforts by government to combat its spread,” he added. “The IIHF must do all it can to support this fight. We have to set sport aside for now.”

The two-week tournament was set to start May 8 with games to be played in Zurich and Lausanne.

Fasel cited numerous challenges facing officials, ranging from health directives in place limiting attendance to travel bans making it difficult for nations to send their teams.

