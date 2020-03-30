Dwenger grad forced to adjust her soccer training

For the next few weeks, at least, Sky Blue FC midfielder Sarah Woldmoe will be training in the same place as every one else in New Jersey: the public park. With a safe distance between them, of course.

The National Women's Soccer League was supposed to kick off April 18, but the league's eighth season has been swept up in the wave of coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements, and a new start date has not been announced. The nine NWSL teams are under a training moratorium until at least April 5.

“It was in the last two weeks that this all happened, that we all found out that we would be postponed, and rightly so,” Woldmoe (nee Killion), the former Bishop Dwenger and UCLA star, said in a phone interview last week. “All of the professional leagues pay attention to each other, follow each other, and it was like one after another. All of the sudden, it was like a waterfall effect.”

Sky Blue FC plays in Harrison, New Jersey, just a few miles away from New York City, which has been especially hard hit by the virus. New Jersey is one of many states across the country that have ordered residents to remain inside their homes.

Luckily, outdoor exercise is one of the few permitted exceptions to the order.

“It's kind of neat that you see so many people outside right now. Like working out or taking a walk or doing something with their family, it's encouraging to see that,” Woldmoe said. “And it goes both ways, right? It probably inspires them, that they have the same workout facilities, in a sense, as a professional athlete. But for us, to see people outside and not feel so isolated, but to see people working, it kind of motivates me to work hard, as well.”

During what should be the ramp up to the season opener, Woldmoe and her teammates have been given a training program to work on on their own, incorporating lots of plyometric exercises as well as yoga. The players have had Zoom video conferences with trainers, and team GM Alyse LaHue put together a trivia night for the whole team to participate in.

Sometimes, Woldmoe's teammates break up the monotony by texting the team group chat asking if anyone has a funny joke to share or a suggestion for the next movie to watch on Netflix.

“I have my husband, but a lot of them are rooming together, and it's kind of neat. I feel like those groups, whether they're in twos or threes, are bonding on a different level right now, just because they're isolated but they're together,” Woldmoe said. “It's almost like they are family, in a sense, because that's the only contact they have right now.”

A small silver lining to the situation is that Woldmoe and her husband, Austin, who married in November, are at least sequestered together.

“He works from home right now, his company's having them work from home. So it's amazing to have this time,” Woldmoe said. “It feels like we're getting such quality time right now with each other. And whether that's watching a TV show or doing a puzzle or going on a walk, it's so nice to be able to soak in this time, because honestly we thought we were going to be long-distance for a little while.”

Woldmoe said she and her teammates are usually restless and ready to start playing by the time the offseason winds down, and she thinks that'll be even more true this year.

“It almost feels like we're back in the offseason again, training on our own and kind of doing our own thing, I feel like it's just leading up to a better start,” Woldmoe said. “If they weren't itching before to start, our girls are exciting and itching even more to get together as a team and start working toward our goals.

“So I hope fans can feel that energy as well, that we're so excited. We're in a little bit of a holding pattern right now, but we are still working and still grinding on our own to make sure that we're able to give our best.”

