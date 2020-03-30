March to $1 million on hold

EJ Tackett's million-dollar waiting game will continue, thanks to the coronavirus. Now in his eighth year on the PBA Tour, the Huntington native would have crossed the $1 million threshold in career earnings had he finished second at the Go Bowling! PBA Cheetah Championship finals on March 15 in Las Vegas.

Instead, Tackett's day got cut short after losing in the stepladder playoff semifinals. With the COVID-19 outbreak since suspending all PBA Tour events through mid-May, the 27-year-old plans to hone his craft at his family's bowling center – that is, after taking some time off to tend to non-bowling activities.

After a hectic start to the 2020 season, the break actually provides a welcome respite.

“It's nice to be able to not bowl, to take a little time off,” Tackett said. “The body was getting a little tired. I know we're not going to be bowling for a couple months, so I may just take a month off and do some other stuff. We have some projects around the house, and my uncle works on cars out of his garage, so I'll be doing some stuff.”

In a whirlwind time where virus-related updates get announced almost hourly, the Cheetah Championship presented some unique challenges as well. Normally in televised PBA Tour events, the finals qualifiers compete in front of a live audience. After sports-related postponements started flying on March 13, however, the five competitors advancing to the final round agreed to compete without fans.

One may think cheering spectators would distract bowlers from their craft. As Tackett explained, however, those in attendance actually provide the opposite effect.

“It was weird not having fans there, but I think it was good we got it done,” Tackett said of the Cheetah Championship. “All of our bowling fans appreciated us continuing to go forward with it.

“When something cool happens, you can feed off the crowd. If someone leaves a split and converts it at a crucial time, the crowd can really help you along in those situations. It makes it a little bit different where there's nobody there to feed off of.”

The tour break gives Tackett some unexpected time off, forcing him into a new normal. Instead of preparing for the next set of travel plans, Tackett – like many Americans – will play the waiting game.

“I'm so used to being on the road and going from place to place to place. I'm sure I'm going to go a little stir crazy pretty soon,” Tackett said. “It's nice to come home and be able to relax. For me, however, it's not the worst thing in the world. Obviously, what is going on is not great, but having a little time off is kind of nice.”

During this uncertain time, with Tackett joining many other Americans having temporarily lost their primary source of income, he understands the anxiety many face.

“I've put some money aside,” Tackett said. “I can go a few months and be fine, but I have a lot of family members that aren't. I can see it with a lot of people in financial need, it's gotta be hard.”