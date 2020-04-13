Prof offers theory on why players are being paid

April is usually one of the busiest months for professional sports in the United States. The NBA and NHL playoffs are set to begin by this time of the year, and the baseball season has opened, letting fans know that winter is officially over. Even the NFL, whose season doesn't start for another five months, stages its draft late in April.

This year, all of that except the NFL draft is on hold as pro sports – along with high school and college athletics – have come to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For pro athletes, that leaves a lingering question, one that is facing workers from all over the country as businesses close: how – and how much – will they get paid?

The answer is complicated and has come on a somewhat ad hoc basis in recent weeks, with each of the nation's major pro sports leagues devising its own system for paying players even as games have been postponed. James Dworkin, a professor in the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University, has studied labor relations in sports for many years, and he said the disease is a unique situation and has necessitated unique solutions, some of which are not covered in the leagues' collective bargaining agreements.

“(Most of us haven't seen) anything like this before,” Dworkin said. “This will be written about for many years to come. For most of these sports, they have pretty good relations between the owners and the players and the players have their unions.

“Both sides would be reasonable enough to realize this is a force majeure, and they've got to come up with a way around this or to negotiate how they're going to start up sports again given the situation that has occurred.”

“Force majeure,” Dworkin explained, is a French term that means “superior force.” It appears in some contracts and that clause of the contract generally deals with what will happen if some extreme event makes the contract untenable or impossible to fulfill.

The NBA has a force majeure clause in its collective bargaining agreement, although the NFL, MLB and NHL do not. That means, in the event of a global pandemic, war, or other event that forces games to be canceled, the NBA has a precise formula for determining how much money is deducted from players' annual salaries.

However, despite that clause in the contract, the NBA's administrators have, in this case, eschewed that formula and decided to pay the players in full up to this point, Dworkin said.

“They don't have to,” the professor said of the NBA paying the players. “They can also terminate the collective bargaining agreement and negotiate a new agreement (according to another part of the force majeure clause), but they haven't done either of those things, and I think what they're doing now is trying to pay the players and try to wait it out and see if they get to the point they can resume the season.”

Because other leagues don't have force majeure clauses in their CBAs, they have to had handle the nearly unprecedented situation on the fly through negotiation with player unions, as if they were adding a clause to the CBA in real time.

MLB has also been more generous than its CBA – which gives the commissioner power to suspend all contracts and pay the players nothing in a “national emergency during which Major League Baseball is not played” – requires. The league has not gone so far as the NBA in paying salaries in full, but it has created a series of four tiers of daily pay that are tied to a player's contracted salary.

The lowest tier receives $275 per day (about $100,000 for the year), while the highest tier gets $4,775 a day (about $1.74 million per year, compared to an average MLB salary of $4 million), Dworkin explained. Minor league players, who are not covered under the CBA, will receive $400 per week, plus extra on a team-by-team basis.

Obviously, the impromptu negotiation that led to those numbers is not an ideal manner in which to make decisions. Dworkin says it's likely that the possibility of a force majeure clause will come up in the negotiations of MLB's new CBA. The current deal expires in December 2021.

The NHL, meanwhile, also has no contractual obligation to pay the players for the remainder of the season but has pledged to pay remaining salaries in full, much like the NBA. One potential reason that these leagues might be more generous than they are required to be is to maintain good relationships with their players when games do resume, especially if restarting the schedule requires high levels of flexibility from players.

Compared with the other three major sports leagues, the NFL is in a much different situation because it has time before its games are set to begin. The league's constitution states that “there shall be no postponement of regular-season games, unless said games cannot be played because of an Act of God,” Dworkin said.

“I would go so far as to say that football is the farthest (season) out, there's certainly (no games) for five months,” he said. “I would say with football it's pretty clear that if they don't play any games, they will not get paid. That doesn't have anything to do with collective bargaining or with player contracts, that's in the constitution of the football league.”

The bottom line for all of these leagues is that uncertainty rules every decision right now and will likely do so for months to come.

