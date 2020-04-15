Tour de France joins delayed list

PARIS – After weeks of holding out hope that the Tour de France would be able to go ahead as planned, the world's most famous cycling race was finally added to the list of sporting events postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-week race could still take place this year, however, with French newspapers reporting late Tuesday that a new start date has been set for August.

Both L'Equipe and Le Parisien said organizers are now hoping to stage the race from Aug. 29-Sept. 20.

That new time slot would see the race end on Champs-Élysées just as the rescheduled French Open tennis tournament starts a few miles away in western Paris.

Tour organizer Amaury Sport Organisation did not immediately reply to a request for confirmation from The Associated Press. But local authorities in Haute-Savoie region tweeted that the last of the mountain stages will pass through its rugged and daunting climbs on Sept. 17 on the race's 18th stage.

The Tour was set to start on June 27 in the Riviera city of Nice. But that effectively became impossible on Monday night when French President Emmanuel Macron announced in his speech to the nation that all public events with large crowds have been canceled until at least mid-July.

Tokyo has no 'Plan B'

There is no “Plan B” for the Olympics if they need to be postponed again because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo organizers said.

Masa Takaya, the spokesman for the Tokyo Olympics, said organizers are proceeding under the assumption the Olympics will open on July 23, 2021. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24.

The severity of the coronavirus pandemic and the death toll has raised questions if it will even be feasible to hold the Olympics in just over 15 months.

“All I can tell you today is that the new games' dates for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games have been just set up,” Takaya said. “In that respect, Tokyo 2020 and all concerned parties now are doing their very best effort to deliver the games next year.”

Senior British Open postponed

The Senior British Open was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, with organizers still hoping the last senior major of the year can be played in 2020.

The event, due to take place at Sunningdale from July 23-26, is the fourth of the five senior majors to lose its scheduled place on the calendar because of the pandemic.

The Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open have been canceled, while the Regions Tradition has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 from early May. The Senior Players Championship, scheduled for Firestone Country Club in Ohio from July 9-12, hasn't been called off yet.

MLS: Playing full season difficult

Major League Soccer says the chances of returning to action in mid-May now look extremely unlikely and that achieving its goal of getting in a full 34-game regular season is also becoming increasingly difficult.

The league had previously said it hoped to return around the second full week of May following what would have been an eight-week absence from game action. The league currently has a training moratorium for players through April 24 with the expectation that it will be extended.

“Although we hoped to return to play in mid-May, that is extremely unlikely based on the guidance of federal and local public health officials,” MLS said in a statement Tuesday. “Our goal remains to play as many games as possible, and while we currently have enough dates to play the entire season, we recognize at this time that it may become difficult to do so.

In an interview with ESPN, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said there will likely be games without fans when league play does resume and that multiple formats are being examined for getting as many games in as possible.