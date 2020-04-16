Harrell preparing for next shot

Kason Harrell left Fort Wayne with some regrets.

Harrell had come close to making the Mad Ants' roster during fall's training camp. He had the talent to make the roster, the rookie out of Purdue Fort Wayne said, but just didn't show his full capabilities soon enough.

“There's some stuff when I walked out of training camp, I knew I could have done a lot better,” Harrell said. “Toward the end of training camp, I felt I was playing a lot better than I was at the start. I felt like if I would have started the way I finished, I would have ended up making the team. The stuff I didn't do at first, that's the stuff I've really been keying in on.”

The work he's been putting in has already paid off – he had a strong season in Ireland – and that's kept him optimistic he could play for the Mad Ants or another G League team.

“I've just got to live in the gym again, obviously,” Harrell said. “I would like to get another shot in the G League. Whether it's in Fort Wayne or another city, I'd love another shot at that. That's kind of my goal right now. But honestly, wherever God wants me to be, that's where I'll end up, so I'm just going to leave it all in his hands.”

Harrell, 23, played in 11 games this season for Pyrobel Killester, which had one game left in its regular season when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the remaining Super League schedule. Killester was 10-11, tied for sixth among 12 teams.

With an average of 22.3 points, Harrell was third in league scoring. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 turnovers and 1.6 steals.

“The basketball was good over there,” Harrell said. “It's not the most popular sport out there, but there were still some really good players. Not just the Americans, though there were some really good Americans out there, but also the Irish players were super, super athletic and could shoot it really well.”

Harrell, a 6-foot-2 guard, played for PFW from 2015 to 2019, including a senior season in which he averaged 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 turnovers and 1.1 steals.

He was on board for some big victories – including two over Indiana University – but the jump from the Summit League to Mad Ants training camp was a substantial one. (He'd earned his camp spot by impressing in an open tryout.) The Mad Ants' camp was stocked with many players with NBA experience and D.J. McCall, a former Concordia and IUPUI player, snagged the last roster spot as a rookie based on his defensive prowess.

Harrell believes he just didn't play aggressively enough during camp.

“I was nervous when I first got there, so a couple times I passed up a few shots I could have taken,” he said. “Or, there were times I could have put the ball on the floor and I passed it. Toward the end of training camp, I was able to show I could score offensively. Defensively, I was happy with how I performed, ... but I feel I can always get better at that. And being more vocal, yelling on defense, and on offense just communicating with my teammates, those are the things I feel I could have done a lot better. If I get another chance to try out for them, I'll definitely keep those things in mind.”

While Harrell played aggressively in Ireland, capitalizing on what he'd learned with the Mastodons and Mad Ants, there was an adjustment to how the games were played and officiated.

“Coming from college, where coach (Jon) Coffman had us playing fast, it was easy to get adjusted to the speed. Also, going through the whole training camp with the Mad Ants, that helped me get ready for Ireland as well,” Harrell said.

“The one thing I really had to make an adjustment on was just the physicality of the game. They don't call as many fouls as they do over here, so I had to get adjusted to going to the basket and getting beat up, and not always expecting to get to the line. I had to learn how to play through contact a little bit more.”

Since returning to the U.S. on March 11, Harrell has been working on his game at home in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. He's got a hoop, a shooting machine, weights and cones to get him through the coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders.

“I've got all the stuff I need to still be able to work on my game,” he said.

