First 3 selections go Duck, Duck ... Bear

NEW YORK – Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, as expected.

When she'll play for the New York Liberty is unclear.

With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was a draft Friday night like no other with players in their own homes instead of a central location, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced selections from her home in New Jersey, holding up the jersey of the player being chosen.

“Of course it was different than what I had expected, and just excited to be able to be here with my family and the people closest to me and be able to spend this time,” Ionescu said from her home in California. “Making the most out of what's going on in today's society. Just really happy to be able to spend this moment with them and excited to have gone through this process.”

Ionescu set the NCAA record for triple-doubles and was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Ionescu was one of three first round picks for New York, which also had Nos. 9 and 12.

Ducks teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, went second to Dallas. It's the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks were teammates in college.

“To go 1-2 with Satou is a really cool feeling and shows all the hard work we went through this year paid off,” Ionescu said. “Really proud of her and what we were able to do as teammates and excited to see her future in the pros.”

Baylor's Lauren Cox went third to Indiana and Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter was the fourth pick by Atlanta. Dallas took Bella Alarie with the fifth pick. The Princeton star was only the second Ivy League player drafted that high following Harvard's Allison Feaster, who was also fifth in 1998 by the Los Angeles Sparks.

South Carolina players Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris went sixth and seventh to Minnesota and Dallas.

Chicago chose Oregon's Ruthy Hebard with the eighth pick – marking the fifth consecutive season and ninth overall that three teammates were taken in the opening round.

“Really shows what kind of environment we had,” Sabally said.

New York took UConn's Megan Walker with the ninth pick. Phoenix picked Jocelyn Willoughby of Virginia 10th. Seattle took former South Florida star Kitija Laksa with the 11th pick and New York closed out the first round drafting Jazmine Jones from Louisville.

New York, which was the first team ever to have five of the first 15 picks, selected Jones' Louisville teammate Kylee Shook at 13 and Duke's Leaonna Odom at 15. The Liberty also made two trades after the draft, acquiring Willoughby for Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and sending Erica Ogwumike, who they drafted in the third round, to Minnesota for Stephanie Talbot.

The WNBA tried to create a draft experience for the players, sending them a care package with hats of all 12 teams, a WNBA sweatshirt, confetti and a few other items.

Cox's sister doused her with confetti after her name was announced.

“It was really fun and we made the most of it,” Cox said.

Its still unclear when the league will actually start its season. Engelbert reinforced on a conference call earlier in the day that there was no timetable to when the season will begin. Training camp was supposed to begin next weekend with the regular season opener originally scheduled for May 15.

The league also honored Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester before the draft. The teenagers were among the nine who died in the helicopter accident on Jan. 26, including Kobe Bryant.