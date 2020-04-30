Beasley pursues front-office job

DaMarcus Beasley envisions himself running a professional soccer team someday, perhaps being part of an ownership group, but he knows he's got much to learn.

The Fort Wayne native, who played in a U.S. men's record four World Cups, has been retired from playing only a matter of months. He's laying the groundwork for his next career by networking, knowing that he'll have to job shadow executives at the Major League Soccer and United Soccer League levels when competition resumes from coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

“There's nothing set in stone,” Beasley said from his Houston home. “There are different opportunities I'm looking at. And I obviously want to make sure it fits for them and fits for me at the same time. You want to make sure you have the same philosophies and how you see the game. All that stuff has to work because you've got to enjoy who you work with. There are a lot of different variables, but I'm excited about it.”

Beasley knows the on-field aspects of soccer – he helped popularize MLS and has played in some of the finest overseas leagues – but the duties of being a general manager, president or owner aren't yet his forte. He needs to watch and learn.

“Just get the day to day and see how they work with different people and how the club is run, so if I'm ever in that position, or even have my own team one day, I'll know what to expect but be able to do it with my touch,” Beasley said.

Beasley, who played for the Houston Dynamo from 2014 to 2019, would like to see more diversity at the executive levels of pro soccer.

“There's not a lot, so I'm definitely trying to change that aspect of it,” Beasley said.

MLS scores well compared to other U.S. pro sports leagues in regard to diversity. According to the 2019 report of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, MLS owners are 85.7% white, 10.7% Latino and 3.6% Asian American; the league office is 40.9% people of color and coaches are 37.5%. MLS scores high for its racial diversity – receiving an A grade from TIDES – and its gender diversity drew a B.

Beasley, 37, would be a rarity as a black soccer executive, though.

As he learns, he plans to keep tabs on opportunities, perhaps with expansion teams, and he even mentioned a rumored USL team in Fort Wayne. His Beasley National Soccer School holds camps in the region.

“I want to learn as much as I can on the go, so when I'm given the opportunity to do (a job), I'll be somewhat ready and can go from there,” said Beasley, whose brother, Jamar, also played in MLS.

With all Beasley has accomplished for U.S. soccer, his voice is a valued one and he weighed in on the dispute between the national women's team and the U.S. Soccer Federation. Beasley backed the women's pursuit of pay, equal to that of the men's team, that has landed in the court system.

“They feel they should be better compensated for what they've done and they should, 100%. I'm definitely for whatever the women want to get and the women are equal, if not more, than men in that aspect,” he said. “They win World Cups and have so many marquee players with Megan (Rapinoe) and with Alex (Morgan) and with Carli Lloyd, and they have world-renowned players. People know their faces, not even soccer people, so I hope they can come to common ground and ... we can keep moving forward as a sport.”

The U.S. women have won back-to-back World Cups. The men failed to qualify for 2018.

“They have to do something because the U.S. women's team is the best in the world, and they have been for a long time, so they need to figure it out. They need to figure it out so U.S. Soccer is happy, the women are happy, and even the men,” he said.

