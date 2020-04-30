City star urges youths to keep honing their skills

Young soccer players may not have anyone to pass the ball to amid stay-at-home orders, but DaMarcus Beasley believes working on skills is still possible – even easy.

“You don't need a lot of space with soccer. You and the ball can do a lot,” said Beasley, a native of Fort Wayne and only American to play in four men's World Cups.

To assist in this, the Beasley National Soccer School has been offering virtual camps and other ways for young players to improve. One is the Lockdown Challenge, in which players email videos of themselves doing skills work.

Information on the school and its summer and winter opportunities are at beasleynationalsoccerschool.com or on its social media pages.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted competitions, and practicing with teammates, for the time being. But Beasley thinks youth players should be more concerned with their skills work anyway.

“When you're young, that's what you want to do – you want to work on your skills with the ball,” said Beasley, 37, who retired from playing last year. “You don't need to work on playing 11-on-11 or 5-on-5, when you're 6 years old or 7 or 8. That's for when you're getting older and getting into more coachable aspects of the game.

“When you're young, you should be with the ball juggling and passing. You can pass against the wall of your house, outside or inside, or you can be in your backyard or your driveway. A flat surface is always good with the ball.”

The opportunities for Beasley to hone his skills were limited when he was growing up. Beasley, who played two years at South Side, believes U.S. Soccer needs to develop more ways for kids to enjoy the sport, using Europe and South America as the models.

“I want to watch us win the World Cup one day,” Beasley said, adding affordable youth camps are essential.

“If we're doing it right, (we're) getting these kids at a young age – and not just kids who can afford to pay – (to) really try to develop kids in the inner cities and kids that can't afford it. The development programs need to really hone in on that and make this country stronger in that aspect, so it's only going to be for the better.”

U.S. Soccer cannot grow without passionate instructors at all levels, Beasley said, and his school has many, including former pros such as Bobby Poursanidis, Sarah Killion and Akil Watts.

“Every kid is different, obviously. Every kid develops differently,” Beasley said. “But if you have coaches and directors who really care about the game in America, and are not just out for their own agendas, then we're going to do some good things.

“For the most part, most youth coaches that I've met in America, through just traveling or any kind of interactions I've had with different things I've done, they've all seemed very positive and have that common goal for their kids, and the kids they're coaching, to be in the World Cup.”

