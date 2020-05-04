Beast's Leef enjoys intensity at Coliseum

Jackson Leef has skated on Memorial Coliseum ice three times as a professional hockey player.

That first game there – Thanksgiving 2018 – was a doozy when it came to containing his nervousness and excitement. But it was also a highlight of Leef's first three ECHL seasons.

“The first time I came into town and played in 'The Jungle,' it was an experience,” said Leef, a 27-year-old forward for the Brampton Beast.

It wasn't just that the Coliseum was his hometown arena, populated with so many people he knew, or that he'd attended countless games as a fan sitting in the same corner seats. Jackson's father, Ron, starred for the Komets from 1981 to 1987, racking up 57 goals and 120 points one season, so that added to the pressure.

“It was kind of a shock with some of the emotions I was feeling. It was kind of all a rush at once,” Jackson said. “All the work I've put in to get there, and now I was playing in front of all my family and friends, it was kind of a cool moment. I eased into the next couple times (at the Coliseum), where you go there and have a job to do and you have to play well.”

Jackson had 17 goals and 33 points in 62 games this season for Brampton. That included an empty net goal in a 5-3 victory at the Coliseum on Dec. 17, when he stripped a sprawling Shawn Szydlowski of the puck to score an empty-netter.

“It's electric in there,” Jackson said. “(Being ice level) is just like when you go, when you're attending the game to watch. It's just exciting, loud. Definitely the energy levels pick up when you're playing there.”

Jackson has twice been on winning teams on the Coliseum, including a 4-3 victory on New Year's Eve 2018 that was memorable for how bad the Beast made the Komets look.

Fort Wayne youth hockey has produced several professional and college players in recent years – including Blake Siebenaler, Karch Bachman and Ian Harris, who played alongside Jackson for a time in Brampton under then-coach Colin Chaulk, a former Komet.

Ron coached Jackson through the pee-wee level.

“I think we had a lot of banter between each other when I was growing up playing youth hockey,” Jackson said, adding he wasn't always apt to listen to his dad. “We were very intense when I was growing up. I think that attributed to a lot of my success, how hard he was on me to continue to get better. ... But I think he still thinks he's my coach now.”

Seeing Ron and Jackson on the ice at old McMillen Ice Arena or the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse, even skating on same line for pickup hockey, was a common sight in the hockey community.

“You know those guys, when they retire they've still got it a little bit, so he was always fun to pass the puck with because he would always make sure he got it on my stick,” Jackson said. “I think he was trying to make me look good. He was always good for a couple backdoor tap-ins, for sure.”

Jackson, who played junior hockey in the United States and North American Hockey leagues, was a standout for Westfield State University from 2013 to 2017. As a senior, he was the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year with 19 goals and 40 points in 26 games, and he has a business degree with a minor in marketing.

Between 2017 and 2018, he also played with Knoxville, Peoria and Evansville of the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League.

He views himself as a “utility guy” who can play top-line minutes, man special teams, and be counted on at both ends of the ice.

“My game is more tooled around making plays, yeah, for sure, but I was able to put the puck in the net a little bit more this year, which was nice,” Jackson said, adding he's working on improving his game.

“I've just been trying to round my game out, just get better at everything. The little details of the game that make you hard to play against are kind of what I've been working on the last few years, and I'm continuing to try and get better at that.”

The Beast, founded in 2013, was having perhaps its finest season and looking to make it past the divisional rounds of the playoffs for the first time. Brampton was 34-25-3, third in the North Division, with 10 games left in the regular season when the coronavirus shut down operations.

“There have definitely been quite a few conversations that I've had with teammates and coaches and everything. All of us are still kind of in disbelief about it and it hasn't really hit us yet that there's not going to be an ending to the season,” Jackson said. “We haven't been able to lay it all out on the line like we usually are at the end of the year. You don't get that emotional and physical drainage. So we have a lot of cooped up energy right now.”

