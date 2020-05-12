Premier League mulls resumption

MANCHESTER, England – Abandoning the English Premier League season prematurely was discussed by clubs as a potential option Monday even as the government cleared a path to resuming the competition in June if there is no new spike in coronavirus infections.

While spectators will not be allowed into stadiums for some time, the British government embraced the return of professional sports in contrast to rulings by French and Dutch authorities who have banned any events until September.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that restoring some sports “could provide a much-needed boost to national morale” after being shut down as Britain went into lockdown in March.

But the fate of the Premier League is in doubt partly because clubs cannot all agree on the plan, advanced by police, to play only in neutral stadiums. The opposition is led by relegation-threatened clubs who discovered Monday that their final placings could be determined without playing another game.

“It was the first time we discussed curtailment,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said after a conference call with clubs. “It's still our aim to finish the season, but it's important to discuss all the options with our clubs.”

Police fear fans gathering at stadiums even if they are not allowed in.

– Associated Press