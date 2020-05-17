German soccer returns to action

BERLIN – Erling Haaland scored the Bundesliga's first goal in more than two months and then celebrated.

Alone.

The 19-year-old's Borussia Dortmund teammates stayed away, mindful of the strict hygiene measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Germany's soccer season resumed in unprecedented conditions on Saturday.

Dortmund beat Schalke 4-0 in the first Ruhr derby to be played in an empty stadium. Calls and shouts from coaching staff and players, and the thud of the sanitized ball being kicked, reverberated around the mainly deserted stands.

Players had been warned to keep their emotions in check, and to desist from spitting, handshakes and hugging with the games keenly watched by the rest of the soccer world hoping to restart their own leagues.

Team staff, and players who didn't start, wore masks. Substitutes took their positions in the stands, rather than beside the field, while balls and seats were disinfected.

“It's hard,” midfielder Julian Brandt said. “But that's the way it is now. We try to stick to the rules.”

Brandt set up Raphaël Guerreiro before the break and Thorgan Hazard after it. Hazard celebrated alone in front of the Westfalenstadion's south terrace, where normally the club's “Yellow Wall” of almost 25,000 fervent fans would be standing.

“It felt strange, also for the players. You could see that with the celebrations,” Dortmund team coordinator Sebastian Kehl said.

Haaland set up Guerreiro to seal the result as Dortmund cut the gap on leader Bayern Munich to a point.

Schalke became the first team to make five substitutions in a Bundesliga game in a new temporary measure, but couldn't change the outcome. Dortmund's players celebrated in front of the empty south terrace afterward.

“To applaud all our fans who were watching on TV,” Kehl said.

The game's authorities were keen to restart the country's top two divisions with several clubs, including Schalke, facing severe financial difficulties because of the suspension in play.

Numerous polls showed a growing majority in Germany were against the resumption of the leagues. Fans are also critical.

“Soccer without fans is nothing,” read a joint statement from several Bayern Munich fan groups after the league decided on May 7 to resume.

Cologne fans accused authorities Saturday of prioritizing money over people's health. A banner at Augsburg's game against Wolfsburg said, “Soccer will survive, your business is sick!”

There was criticism too from players over health concerns and the threat of injury with games now packed into a tight schedule.

Players and staff have been subjected to regular testing for COVID-19. Three cases were found at Cologne, while second-division Dynamo Dresden was ordered into 14 days of quarantine after two more positive results brought its total to three last Saturday. Dresden's game against Hannover on Sunday was called off, and the team cannot train during the quarantine period.