Few players commit to tournament

Getting players to agree to compete in The Basketball Tournament, an annual winner-take-all event for $2 million, isn't as easy as one might think.

“There are a lot of people who try to put together teams but don't realize how hard it actually is to organize everything and get people to show up. Then it falls apart,” said Garrett Martz, general manager of the Fort Wayne Champs, a staple of TBT since its second year in 2015.

“What you thought was this great alumni team ends up being two guys from the school and four random dudes. And then they get beat in the first game, so what's the point of that?”

Putting together a roster amid the coronavirus pandemic has been even more challenging.

TBT organizers have promised the 2020 single-elimination event will happen – location(s), dates and safety measures are still being determined – but Martz has found players more concerned about their health or constrained by other commitments than previous years. Players overseas or from the G League, for example, could still be in their 2019-20 seasons if play resumes.

“I would say it's harder with everything going on,” Martz said, alluding to a player in Europe he was interested in getting. “If their season restarts and it goes to July or August, then you can't get them for TBT. With the uncertainty, there are guys who would just rather train at home and not play in TBT this year. I've gotten some of that. It just depends on each guy's situation.

“It's definitely made things complicated as far as commitments. But I have a good base of guys and other guys I'll be able to finalize when we get closer and know the format.”

The Champs still have to be chosen for the TBT field. They have commitments from forward Stephan Hicks, who was in his fifth straight season with the Mad Ants this year, and guard Trey McKinney Jones, who had four stints with the Mad Ants between 2013 and 2018. Both have played before for the Champs, who reached the TBT semifinals in 2015 when the team was known as Ants Alumni.

The Champs also have guard Tayler Persons, a former Ball State player who was in the Netherlands this season, and shot-blocking center Brandon Gilbeck, who was in Denmark this season. Gilbeck is represented by the Fort Wayne-based Potter Sports Group, for which Martz is vice president.

TBT is normally populated by teams branded as colleges' alumni. Fort Wayne native Deshaun Thomas has played with former Ohio State players, for example, and Mad Ants star Walt Lemon Jr. helped former Bradley players beat the Champs in the second round of 2017.

Fan voting is no longer a determining factor in which teams get into the field.

“Now it's up to (TBT organizers) based on the quality of your team, the marketability of your team, and they've told me we have a pretty good shot of getting in because we're reliable,” Martz said. “That's a big thing this year, too. Are all the teams going to show up? Are they going to deal with the protocols?”

TBT was to begin July 23 with 64 teams at eight regional locations, the closest in Columbus, Ohio.

The final eight teams were to compete in Dayton with the championship Aug. 11 and games on ESPN networks.

Now there could be an abbreviated field, all games at one location, players under quarantine, and no spectators. Details should be released in mid-June.

TBT is credited with popularizing the Elam Ending, which eliminates the game clock at the end of play in favor of a target score. It was used in this year's NBA All-Star Game.

Last year, the Ohio State alumni, Carmen's Crew, won TBT. The Champs were among the final 16 teams in 2018 and 2019.

Anyone can try to put together a team, and Martz funds most of the Champs' expenses himself. Putting together a team that can overcome seasoned pros with NBA experience isn't easy, and Martz finds the biggest challenge is getting a top-tier point guard.

“You want to have a point guard who can shoot, that's very important, but who can also run the offense,” Martz said. “It's hard to find guys who have both of those (skills); there's only a certain amount of guys. ... A lot of it is just availability. Guys want to do it, but they have other stuff going on.”

jcohn@jg.net