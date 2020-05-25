Spanish league eyes June 11 start

MADRID – The president of the Spanish soccer league said Sunday the competition could restart as early as June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Javier Tebas made the announcement a day after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that the league would be allowed to resume from June 8 as long as the country continued to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check.

“It will depend on how the training progresses, but hopefully it will be possible to restart with our first match on Thursday, June 11,” Tebas said in his weekly Sunday night interview with league broadcaster Movistar.

Tebas said the popular Seville derby in the top tier would be a good way to mark the return to competition and “honor those who have lost their lives” during the pandemic in Spain with more than 28,000 deaths.

Teams will be allowed to train with groups of 14 players beginning today, up from 10 players the past week. Full squad sessions are scheduled for upcoming weeks.

Tebas said it remains impossible to guarantee the June 11 start date because the decision ultimately depends on how the pandemic progresses. He said all teams must go through all the phases already established in the league's return-to-training protocol, but there could be different confinement measures in place for different regions of the country.

– Associated Press