Spanish league eyes fans' return

MADRID – The Spanish league is not ruling out the return of fans to stadiums this season.

League president Javier Tebas said Sunday he is in favor of having fans back as soon as regions are cleared by health authorities, contradicting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who said it wouldn't be fair for some clubs to have fans and others not.

“Fans should be back as soon as they are allowed to be back,” Tebas said in his weekly interview with league broadcaster Movistar, adding that he doesn't think it's a problem that only some teams would likely benefit.

Spain has been gradually lifting confinement restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, with some regions entering advanced stages that could allow them to have matches with at least some fans in the stadiums.

Second-division club Las Palmas had wanted to host its match next weekend with fans at its base on the Canary Islands, which has made more progress than other areas controlling the outbreak.

Until recently, Tebas and the government were not considering having fans back in any of the stadiums until next season.

The league is expected to oversee all of the clubs' trips for matches to minimize the risk of infections.

Tebas also confirmed that fans will have the option to watch matches with virtual crowds including supporters' chants when it restarts this week.

