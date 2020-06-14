Speaking out amid confusion, anger

“Silence and inactivity are not acceptable anymore. Now is the time to speak. November is the time to vote,” said Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

Anyone who really knows me understands I am normally very reserved and quiet – choosing to channel my energy into my passion (soccer), friends and family – but no longer can I hold in my thoughts.

Not after being so close here in Louisville and watching and hearing so much about Breonna Taylor, then seeing what happened to George Floyd, only to remember in my mind my mom and dad always giving me a speech before I left the house at night. Or, after my mom and dad were angry with me because I didn't pick up their phone calls trying to see where I was or if was I OK.

Confusion and anger set in because I echo the words of one of the greatest athletes of my time, LeBron James: “Why Doesn't America Love US!!!!!????TOO.” Why is it that my mom and dad are so afraid for me when I walk out of the house? These past events brought it in clear view, although it has happened so many times before.

Being a black man is a target for injustice, murder, and our society seems to want to ignore it and go on as usual pretending we have the same freedoms. I love the United States of America, but “I can't Breathe” ... “I can't Breathe” ... Can you hear me now? ... “I can't Breathe.”

I want change and I have “FAITH,” the conduit for all things that are possible.

“Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and then all these things will be given to you too.” (Matthew 6:33)

I am Akil Watts, a professional soccer player.

Akil Watts, 20, plays for Louisville City FC of the USL Championship. He has played for the U.S. National Team at the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship and the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He is a Fort Wayne native and was Honorable Mention All-State as a freshman at Canterbury.