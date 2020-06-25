Pro bowler 'back in the competitive spirit'

While the NBA, MLB and NHL work on the logistics of getting back to competition safely during the coronavirus pandemic, there are some pro leagues that have already returned to play.

NASCAR and the PGA Tour have both come back already and in the first week of June the Professional Bowlers Association made its comeback with the inaugural PBA Strike Derby in Jupiter, Florida.

Among the eight participants in the PBA's return event was Huntington native EJ Tackett, the tour's 2016 Player of the Year. Tackett didn't win the event, losing in the first round of tournament play after qualifying third in pool competition, but he did earn $2,000 and got to feel a little bit normal for a weekend.

“It's really cool to get back on TV (the event was televised on Fox) because up until they did that event, we hadn't had anything PBA-related since March 15 when the World Championship show aired,” Tackett said. “It was really nice to do something at a professional level again.

“We're on the road so much together, we create these friendships with a lot of the players on tour and we go for a long period of time because everybody lives in different places, you don't really get to hang out and socialize with those guys and girls. It was really nice to get a little bit of normalcy for us again and be able to see everybody.”

The Strike Derby featured a unique format in which each player would have two minutes to throw as many strikes as they could. Tackett threw 11 in pool play and then 12 in the quarterfinals, which he lost on a tiebreaker against Shawn Maldonado. Kris Prather went on to win the event and take the $25,000 top prize.

Tackett, who has earned nearly $1 million in his pro bowling career that began in 2012, was excited to get the opportunity to get bowling in front of people, especially when other sports had not yet returned.

“It's really awesome that bowling has the opportunity to (be giving people a taste of sports),” Tackett said. “I feel like bowling as a whole as a sport has gained a lot of traction over the last two to three years, just in public, as far as people engaging and watching and following professional bowling.

“I think it's really good to capitalize on that during this time to create these events, just to get the PBA's name and the players on TV for people to watch. We know at this juncture that there's nothing really to watch as far as sports, so if we're able to get on TV, we might create lifelong loyal fans through this whole ordeal.”

Bowling didn't return simply to make some noise in a relatively barren sports landscape, however. The PBA felt it could safely hold events and put in place a wide array of precautions in an effort to prevent any spread of the coronavirus.

All the staff and crew for the Strike Derby wore masks, as did the players when they weren't bowling. There were also no fans allowed, though the players were able to bring some family members. Everyone who entered Bowlero Jupiter, where the event was held, including players, had their temperature checked before they were allowed into the building.

Tackett said he wasn't bothered by the precautions taken, even though at 27 years old and in good health he feels it's unlikely he'll be particularly affected by the virus even if he does catch it.

The two-time major champion also was not particularly bothered by the long layoff between events. By his own admission, he isn't a player that practices every day and is used to going long stretches without bowling. When he played golf in high school, he would focus on the links in the summer months and go from May to July without “touching a bowling ball.”

That tendency allows him to get ready for competition quickly and he did so before the Strike Derby, competing in a couple of smaller events in St. Louis near his wife's hometown in order to prepare to play against the best bowlers in the world.

“I was able to bowl a couple of local events to kind of get back in the competitive spirit, because that was the first time I'd really bowled anything for any type of money or against anyone since the PBA shut down,” Tackett said. “It was nice to be able to go do that and mentally and physically prepare for the (Strike Derby).”

The PBA does not yet have a full schedule for the rest of the season, but it does have an event, the PBA Tour Finals, also in Jupiter, Florida, on July 18-19, which will air on CBS Sports. Tackett will be part of that event, which he won last year and in 2017, as one of the top points earners on the tour over the last two years. He will also participate in the PBA's King of the Lanes event July 20 to 22, which will air on FS1.

