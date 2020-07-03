Fever ready to head to Florida for season

The Indiana Fever still doesn't know exactly when the 2020 season will start – just that it will be some time in late July, and all 12 WNBA teams will play their regular-season and playoff games without fans at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

But the Fever players and staff who will be headed to the WNBA bubble are packing their bags and will arrive in Florida next week for a training camp that will be more key than ever.

“We know that players are at different levels of preparation at this point, because of the inability to get into the gym,” first-year Fever coach Marianne Stanley said during a video conference with the media Thursday. “The training camp itself is going to be intense. Everything is going to be based on how much we can advance during that time frame.

“I feel like we have a group that really feels like it has something to prove. We're a team that believes in us, and we're going to do some damage.”

The Fever went 13-21 in 2019, the third straight year Indiana missed the playoffs.

Each WNBA team will play just 22 regular-season games, about two-thirds of the 34-game schedule played in recent years. Although fans are not allowed in the stands, Stanley said the rules about watching other games for scouting purposes have not yet been finalized.

“That means if you get off to a good start, that will help you. It certainly means you're not going to get multiple looks at other teams as you prepare to play them, so I think you have to be on point,” Stanley said. “And that goes back to how hard you practice, how well your team blends early. But we're excited about this group and their ability to take this situation, maximize it, and be very successful.”

All Fever games will be livestreamed for all Indiana residents for free once the season starts. Details about that program will be released closer to the start of games.

Nine WNBA players have opted not to play because of the coronavirus, other health and injury concerns or because they want to focus on social justice advocacy. So far, no Fever players have joined that list.

“They want to play,” general manager and retired WNBA star Tamika Catchings said, relaying conversations she had this summer with team veterans Candice Dupree, Erica Wheeler and Notre Dame alumna Natalie Achonwa. “They feel like their platform is being able to collectively come together, not just as 12 players, but as 144 players and coaches and staff and all the other people that will be coming. We all want to use our platform to be able to create change.

“For me personally, I'm excited about our team. I'm excited that the players want to go and want to play and they want to use that platform, no matter where we are.”

Catchings said Achonwa has emerged as the team's leader on social involvement, promoting and participating in PACE (Positive Action Committee for Equality) events.

“We've really opened it up to our players, and Natalie's taken the charge with our team, kind of putting together some ideas,” Catchings said. “I feel really blessed to be in an organization from our side, from the Pacers side, that really makes sure that our players' voices are heard. And so the next step is figuring out what the players want to do as an organization. We're going to be doing some things back here at home, and having players calling back and being a part of the conversation.”

vjacobsen@jg.net