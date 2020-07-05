Teams must work as one to win TBT

Teams participating in The Basketball Tournament don't have much time to practice together, to jell, even in the best of times.

That's been even more true this year, as COVID-19 has caused mass changes to the winner-take-all, single-elimination event. It was a hard sell to get players to participate this season – they had to commit to being quarantined for the duration of the tournament – and most had no time to get on the court together before they arrived in Columbus, Ohio.

Jon Octeus, who will participate for Men of Mackey, billed as Purdue alumni, believes cohesiveness will be a key factor for whoever ends up winning the $1 million event.

“A thing I've seen with the teams that have the most success is they have the ability to be 'a team.' The teams that are mostly in sync will win, and have won, the tournament over the years,” said Octeus, noting that Men of Mackey will have to “throw ego out of the window” and focus on the team dynamic.

Men of Mackey, which plays 7 p.m. today against Heartfire, is one of the TBT teams with ties to Fort Wayne; it is managed by Fort Wayne's Ryan Kay and has former IPFW player Frank Gaines on the roster.

Carmen's Crew, the defending champion and top seed, is a group of former Ohio State players including Fort Wayne-native Deshaun Thomas. It has a first-round bye.

Eberlein Drive, managed by Fort Wayne-native Matt Mitchell, is a fifth seed with a bye.

Stephan Hicks and JaKeenan Gant, who played last season for the Mad Ants, are with Armored Athlete and Power of the Paw, respectively, and they face one another at 9 p.m. today.

Even after COVID-19 forced restructuring of TBT – the prize dropped from $2 million; the field was pared from 64 to 24 teams; and it was consolidated into one site – it still seemed as if Fort Wayne would be well represented in the annual event.

But the Fort Wayne Champs, stocked with several Mad Ants players, was quizzically left out of the field despite being one of its historically successful teams. (The Champs might have made it as an alternate, but too many positive COVID-19 tests prevented that.) Other players with local ties are no longer in for various reasons, namely Fort Wayne natives Grady Eifert and Rapheal Davis, who had been slated to play for Men of Mackey.

It will be Men of Mackey's first time in TBT, which runs through July 14 with games on ESPN networks. TBT began Saturday with Big X defeating D2, 79-74, at Nationwide Arena.

“Being able to play with some of my brothers from back in the day, it's going to be fun,” Men of Mackey's Isaac Haas said. “It's going to be fun playing with a different collection of guys from other universities, and from overseas.”

Of Men of Mackey's nine players, only Octeus, Haas, Jacquil Taylor and Evan Boudreaux played for the Boilermakers. (Gaines' IPFW degree was from Indiana University.) But they're being coached by Ryne Smith and are embracing the Purdue moniker.

“I'm super excited just to be involved with the Purdue name again. I know it doesn't just go away when you graduate, but it gives you a nice sense of enlightenment being able to play and represent such a strong university,” Haas said.

Octeus said the key for 19th-seeded Men of Mackey will be hard work.

“At Purdue, we talk about 'play hard.' That's one of our sayings and one of the things that we do. So that's the first thing; we've got to give it our all as soon as the ball is tipped up. We've got to be ready to go,” he said.

But, Haas added: “Honestly, it all comes down to the maturity and understanding that basketball is a game of up and downs. TBT is no different, right? You've got to be able to maintain your cool and play your hardest and the way that we know how to play – making the extra pass, making the open shots, not taking bad shots.”

