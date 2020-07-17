Track vet from area says horses come 1st

Starting when he was 5 years old, Will Farmer knew he wanted to become a veterinarian. His dream job was driving a pickup truck along rural Allen County roads to work with farmers who had one or two horses eating in their pastures.

The Carroll graduate's current job is better than he ever dreamed of as he works with the world's best horses every day as the first equine medical director at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

How he got there is as much of a long shot as the largest odds ever faced by a Kentucky Derby winner.

When Farmer, 39, grew up just outside Huntertown, he was intrigued by the llamas his relatives, the Roths, were raising.

“I knew I wanted to work with large animals, but I didn't want to do cows and pigs,” he said. “I knew there was a huge demand for a llama vet in the area because none of the vets wanted to touch them. Everybody was afraid of them. So I tried to figure what goes with that, and decided to pursue a career with horses.”

After graduating from Carroll in 1999 (where he met his wife, Chelsey), Farmer attended Purdue as an undergraduate and for veterinarian school. He married Chelsey in 2006 and was working for Midwest Equine Veterinary Services in Roanoke.

After supporting him through vet school, Chelsey started dental school at the University of Louisville. They tried living apart for a year but realized that was a lousy option. She kept telling him he should call Churchill Downs to find a horse veterinarian job, so he called the track's 800-number for a few days before someone suggested he call the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

He was hired four days before the 2008 Kentucky Derby, the year Big Brown won the race and Eight Belles finished second before fracturing both ankles. She had to be euthanized immediately, starting an era of health reform in horse racing. Farmer's dedication to the welfare of the horses and his ability to continue providing quality care earned him a promotion to Kentucky's chief state veterinarian in 2012.

“When I was in vet school, as an equine veterinary student, I swore I would never be on the racetrack,” he said. “I didn't like it and I didn't want to have anything to do with it.”

He thought that the veterinarians who worked at the track and with the horses were too influenced by the big-money nature of the sport. He wondered where the health of the horses ranked as a priority with the vets.

Now Farmer says he was naive and recognizes and respects those same veterinarians' dedication, integrity and talent. Now he stands up for them as well as the horses.

“Five years after I graduated, I was on a racetrack in a role I didn't even know existed,” he said. “I never thought about the regulator side of it. It really fit my personality well and I fell in love with it. It sucked me in and now there's no other place I'd rather be.”

But there were still obstacles. Almost as soon as Kentucky Gov. Matt Brevin took office in 2016, Farmer was dismissed in a budget-cutting decision. This was at the same time Chelsey was setting up her own practice in Louisville and the couple were raising their daughters who were 3 and 4.

During his tenure, Farmer had established relationships with horse veterinarians across the country and Europe who were now imploring him to come work with them. The Farmers decided the best fit for their family was to work as an independent contractor with the California Horse Racing Board as that allowed him to commute.

He usually worked for 20 weeks a year on the West Coast, but in 2019 he was away from home for 32 weeks. Then he was approached in May 2019 by Churchill Downs and encouraged to apply for the new position as director of equine medicine. He took over the job in December and now hopes it is a permanent position in Louisville.

“It's been very exciting and very challenging,” Farmer said. “One of the great things about this position was that there was no script for it, but the bad part is there was no script for it.”

Besides working in a new equine medical center on-site, Farmer is responsible for overseeing veterinary work at six additional Churchill Downs Inc. properties. He's also part of any discussion on national equine health issues in the racing industry. Farmer is often called on as the voice of Churchill Downs Inc., which is the founding member of the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition and leader in the racing industry.

“I think they felt it was important to have a veterinarian on staff to represent their interests rather than nonveterinarians trying to make any kind of veterinary recommendations,” he said. “The tracks realize they need to have someone on staff they can go to right away.”

Farmer said he's been able to implement several safety and health initiatives at Churchill Downs tracks.

“My role is risk management and safety and welfare of the horses in our facilities,” he said. “I have the ability to say, 'You can't train your horse here until you answer these questions.'”

Sometimes that will mean he has to make owners and trainers mad by ruling their horse ineligible to race, something he's done in his previous positions. It's an amazing career with difficult responsibilities, one that Farmer never dreamed of or realized he'd love so much.

“It's been very humbling,” Farmer said. “We've been very, very blessed and thankful for the opportunities we've been presented with so far, and we're trying to make the most of them.”