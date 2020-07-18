IOC chief seeks 2nd term, urges no boycotts of China

GENEVA – IOC president Thomas Bach warned against Olympic boycotts on Friday while also confirming he will seek re-election next year.

Bach seems certain to get four more years in 2021 after almost half of the 100 International Olympic Committee members from around the world praised him in an online version of their annual meeting.

“As you can imagine, I could hear this forever,” Bach quipped during nearly a full hour of tributes to his leadership since his eight-year first term started in 2013.

Bach's first term was marred by the Russian doping scandal, but it has been a financially stable period for the IOC.

The Beijing Winter Olympics, scheduled for February 2022, will be an early highlight and a potential test of Bach's second and, according to current IOC rules, final term in office.

Although serious talk of a boycott has not begun, China's human rights record is an expected target ahead of the Olympics. Some lawmakers and diplomats have criticized China for its detention and treatment of its Muslim minority Uighur people and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

“Boycotts and discrimination because of political background or nationality are once again a real danger,” Bach warned in his keynote speech in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“A sporting boycott only punishes the athletes of the boycotting country and deprives their people of sharing in the success, pride and joy of their Olympic team.”

Asked at a later news conference if the IOC recently discussed the Uighur issue with Chinese authorities, Bach limited the focus of its role – to “whatever is related to the Olympic Games” rather than society as a whole.

The boycott issue is personal for Bach, who won a gold medal in team fencing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics but could not defend the title when West Germany joined the United States and others in refusing to send teams to the 1980 Moscow Games.

“The only political effect the boycott of 1980 had, was to trigger the revenge boycott of the following (Los Angeles) Olympic Games,” he said.