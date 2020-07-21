Fever players getting used to life in 'Wubble'

The WNBA is kicking off two months late, the training camp and the regular season schedule will be abbreviated, and all games will be played in a bubble (called the “Wubble”) at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, with no fans in the stands.

The Indiana Fever was the last team to arrive in Florida after two players tested positive for the coronavirus, so they are about five days behind the 11 other teams. But the Fever has now been in camp with new coach Marianne Stanley about a week.

Candice Dupree, a veteran who has been playing the league since 2006, said she is trying to keep the training as close to that of a typical year as possible.

“We're here in the bubble, trying to find things to do, trying to stay out of trouble. We've got to wear masks,” Dupree said. “I'm just making sure that everyone is on the same page and locked in, and knowing that we're here to win. We're not here on vacation. We're not here to hang out with other players.”

Dupree said the Wubble does give a unique opportunity for teams to bond more than they typically would.

“My teammates treat me like I'm a rare panda. I guess being 35 in the WNBA is a really big deal,” she said. “We've had some opportunities to hang out. I live on the opposite side of campus from everyone else, but I try to make my way over to their side every now and then.

“But it's been fun, players like Kathleen (Doyle) and Julie (Allemand), getting to know them a little bit, they're the newest ones who are here in the bubble with us. Just trying to have fun when we can. So far it's been a lot of time in the gym, and it can be a little bit taxing, physically and obviously mentally.”

Natalie Achonwa, a former Notre Dame standout entering her sixth season with the Fever, said that despite the international upheaval caused by the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter protests across the nation and the world, she has had no trouble finding motivation.

“Coming into a season or whenever I'm coming into a part of a team to play basketball in general, I always remind myself of 'why.' Why I do this. Why I miss Christmases with my families cause we're playing overseas. Why I can't walk up the stairs when it rains because my knees ache. Why I spend more time with my team and my trainer than I do my family,” she said. “This pandemic is nothing new in that sense, in my approach this season. I remind myself that I want to be somebody that young girls in Canada, that young girls across the world can look up to and see a strong, passionate, courageous woman, Black woman, using her platform to the best of her abilities.”

Achonwa said she remains excited about the social justice work the team and the league can accomplish even while they're effectively quarantined from the rest of the world. The Fever will lead a pledge campaign to raise money for Women4Change Indiana based on the number of rebounds the team has this season.

“As a team, we need to rebound, but two, we felt that it was a great stat that we can use to both challenge each other and challenge the cause. The more rebounds we get, the more money we can make for Women4Change, and organization that focuses on the betterment and equality of women,” Achonwa said.

Achonwa said the team will also be wearing shoes decorated with specially-designed messages, which will later be auctioned off for a variety of charities.

“Because we're isolated in the bubble, we didn't want to be isolated in what we're able to do in our communities,” Achonwa said.

But even though this season won't be like any of the 23 that came before it, Doyle said there are still moments that let her know she has arrived at the pinnacle of women's basketball.

“It wasn't on the court, but I was picking up my groceries from the hotel, and Diana Taurasi walked out of the hotel. And I was like, OK, I guess I really did make it to the league,” Doyle said. “That was pretty cool.”

vjacobsen@jg.net