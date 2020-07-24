Motorcycle shop honors US rifle team

Every other Thursday night for more than a decade, 469 Cycle Shop in New Haven and shop owner Mike Ackels host a Bike Night where local motorcycle riders bring their bikes to eat, drink and spend time together.

This week's Bike Night had a special group of guests: members of the U.S. National Rifle Shooting team. The national team got a celebratory send-off from the assembled motorcycle riders and fans as they traveled from Fort Wayne to Bristol for the American Smallbore Shooting Association's 2020 Smallbore National Championships, which start Saturday.

Team USA includes a pair of former Olympians who likely would have been in Japan this week for the Tokyo Games had the Olympics not been pushed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is really awesome, this is a big deal, this is really cool,” said national team member Lucas Kozeniesky. “We usually don't get a whole lot of this, just so many people united behind us like this, it's really cool. So we pulled up (to 469 Cycle Shop) and we were like, 'Wow, this is totally not what we expected,' but it's out of this world so we're having a blast.”

The event saw around 50 bikes and twice that many people gathered outside the bike shop, enjoying a perfect summer evening with classic rock blaring in the background. The Team USA members were seated under an awning, available to take photos with the attendees.

At the end of the night, the national team set out for Bristol, escorted by Warrior Breed, a local motorcycle group that supports military veterans in the Fort Wayne area. The pomp and circumstance surrounding their trip to the national championships helped get the team members excited for the competition. They will spend Friday practicing at the ASSA facility before competitions begin the following day.

“It's a huge boost, it's like, 'Let's go get it, let's do it,' ” Kozeniesky said. “This is the first big national competition since COVID started. ... So to kind of come together and have this kind of send-off to go to the national championships is a pretty big deal.”

Kozeniesky, 25, who competes in the 10-meter air rifle and three-position events, traveled to Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Olympics and had already locked up a spot for Tokyo when the Olympics were pushed back by a year.

His teammate, 23-year-old Ginny Thrasher, had not yet secured a spot in the next Olympics, but had had plenty of success in the 2016 Rio Games, earning a gold medal in the women's 10-meter air rifle and setting an Olympic record in the process. Her gold was the first awarded at that year's games.

“We're really happy to be here,” Thrasher said of the team's appearance at 469. “As I'm sure you're aware, our summer has gotten turned upside down, the Olympics were postponed, all of our matches and training camps have been canceled for the most part, so the fact that we can all come to Indiana and have a match and really just get back to our sport and get back to a sense of normalcy, doing it in a safe way of course, and being supported by the local community, it really is just an amazing feeling.

“Being on Team USA is my pride and joy,” Thrasher added. “I love wearing the red, white and blue, especially when I can do it internationally all over the world and hopefully next year in Tokyo.”

The send-off event was organized and promoted by the X Count, a shooting range in Fort Wayne, and was sponsored by Tippmann Arms and president Dennis Tippmann Jr., among others. When Ackels heard of the opportunity to help Team USA by hosting the event, he jumped at the chance.

“I'm very, very patriotic,” Ackels said. “I'm the American dream. A kid who lived in a trailer in Michigan who now owns a multimillion-dollar motorcycle shop. ... People going to the Olympics, they don't make the money like (professional athletes) make, they gotta pay to go, they gotta raise the money to go, so that's the American dream to them, so when they asked me (to host), I was all on board.”

dsinn@jg.net