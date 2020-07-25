Slumping Fever aim for return to winning

The past few seasons have been humbling ones for the Indiana Fever, who still hold the WNBA record of 12 straight playoff appearances but have not finished at .500 or reached the postseason since now-GM Tamika Catchings retired after the 2016 season.

But with a new coach in Marianne Stanley and a brand new setting at the (hopefully) coronavirus-free WNBA Bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the Fever has the opportunity for a reset.

Indiana will open the 22-game pandemic-shortened 2020 season against the reigning champion Washington Mystics at 5 p.m. today, the last of three games on the WNBA's opening day.

Training camp was always going to be truncated for the 12 teams, who were scheduled to arrive in Bradenton on July 6, but the Fever was the last to enter the bubble due to positive COVID-19 tests, shortening the team's preparation time by five days.

“We're going to take the first couple games in stride. We're going to keep growing and learning with every game, and then we're going to see where we are,” Stanley said during a virtual press conference on Monday.

Stanley will begin her Fever tenure with a matchup against her former team, where she was the head coach in 2002-2003 and an assistant from 2010 until last season.

The Mystics will be without free-agent signing Tina Charles, who has been medically excused from the season due to asthma, which could put her at an elevated risk if she contracted coronavirus. Elena Delle Donne, the reigning MVP, has clashed in recent weeks with the WNBA, which initially denied her a similar medical waiver that would allow her to be paid if she sits out the season. Delle Donne said she still takes 64 pills a day to cope with Lyme Disease, which she contracted in 2008, as her personal doctor believes the condition has “destroyed” her immune system. She is also rehabbing from her January back surgery.

“We're kind of focusing on us right now, but knowing the weapons that Washington has, I think this week is going to be about Washington and what they bring to the table,” Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever's 2019 scoring leader, said on Monday. “It's going to be intense, but I think we can be prepared. I think we will be prepared.

Mitchell, who averaged 13.6 points in 2019, said she has so far enjoyed adjusting to the new coaching staff.

“At an awkward time, this is the best time to do it,” Mitchell said of getting to know her new coach in the truncated training camp. “We're enjoying ourselves and taking everything one day at a time.”

Forward Candice Dupree, by far the most veteran member of the team with 14 years in the league, said she has been asked to develop her shot from 3.

“Marianne, the first time I spoke to her, the first thing out of her mouth was I need to shoot the 3 ball,” said Dupree, who averaged 11.6 points last season. “I don't have a problem doing that. It's fun to spread the floor, make people have to guard you and respect you outside the 3-point line. So I've definitely been trying to work on that. And not just shooting them after practice, but shooting them in practice.”

Teaira McCowan averaged 10 points and nine rebounds in her rookie season with the Fever. She was second in the league in rebounds and 10th in blocked shots despite playing just 22 minutes per game. The Fever is now a particularly big team with McCowan (6-foot-7), third overall draft pick Lauren Cox (6-4), Stephanie Mavunga (6-3) and Natalie Achonwa (6-4), along with Dupree (6-2).

“I think what makes us unique is all five of our post players, we all play different,” Mavunga said. “So Teaira's play is different from mine, and Lauren's as well as Candice's and Natalie's. So we all bring something different to the table that's unique, but something that also helps us. ... I think that's hard to scout and hard to guard.”

The Fever also drafted Kathleen Doyle from Iowa and signed Belgian national team member Julie Allemand. Victoria Vivians, who had an impressive 2018 rookie campaign, has returned from knee surgery.

Achonwa, a Notre Dame grad, was named the 2020 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award winner on Friday, the first Fever player to receive the recognition since Catchings was the inaugural honoree in 2008. A $10,000 donation will be made to the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis in Achonwa's name. The donation will support four female entrepreneurs. Achonwa said she specifically chose this organization because Black women start their own businesses at a higher rate than other demographic groups, but they often struggle to access capital when they do so.

