Upstart Dash win the Challenge Cup

SANDY, Utah – As the underdog Houston Dash celebrated winning the Challenge Cup title, forward Rachel Daly was asked if she could define the team's identity after the monthlong tournament.

“Winners,” the Dash co-captain simply said.

Sophie Schmidt scored on an early penalty kick and Shea Groom added a stoppage-time goal to give Houston the trophy with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

The tournament was the National Women's Soccer League's re-boot after the regular season was shut down by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Grit and determination and courage, I could use all of those cliche words but they actually mean something within our team,” Daly said. “After every postgame I say 'Nothing breaks our circle, and if anything breaks our circle, we'll lose.' Today nothing broke our circle.”

The Red Stars went to the NWSL title game last season, but were routed 4-0 by the North Carolina Courage.

Houston was aggressive from the start. Kristie Mewis was on the run when she was fouled by Kayla Sharples for a Dash penalty kick. Schmidt nailed the PK in the fifth minute. It was the tournament's first penalty kick in regulation.

The NWSL was the first professional team sport to return in the United States. Eight of the league's nine teams have been sequestered in Utah for the duration of the tournament, which started June 27.

