McCoughtry scores 20, Aces beat Fever for 5th straight win

BRADENTON, Fla. – Angel McCoughtry scored 20 points, Jackie Young added 17 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 98-79 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Las Vegas led 60-59 at halftime after each team shot at least 58% from the field. Candice Dupree had 15 points for Indiana and McCoughtry scored 14 for Las Vegas in the opening 20 minutes.

The Aces pulled away in the second half, holding Indiana to 13 points in the third quarter and four points through the opening five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter.

A'ja Wilson had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kayla McBride scored 15 points for Las Vegas (6-2), which had six players score in double figures. McCoughtry was 9 of 10 from the field to help move into 13th place on the WNBA career scoring list.

Dupree finished with 20 points for Indiana (3-5). Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points.