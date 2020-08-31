French rider wins, takes overall lead

NICE, France – Julian Alaphilippe is back making a splash at the Tour de France and once again wearing the iconic yellow jersey.

The French showman, who more than any other helped turn the 2019 edition into a thriller, again showered the Tour with his class and guile Sunday, poaching victory on Stage 2 in the picture-perfect Mediterranean city of Nice and taking the overall race lead.

A final burst of acceleration timed with precision enabled Alaphilippe to shake two pursuers and hold off the main pack of riders furiously gaining ground on the finishing straight.

Alaphilippe kissed his finger and raised it to the sky as he crossed the line, a tribute to his father who died in June.

“I promised myself that I'd win for him,” Alaphilippe said.

“I hadn't won a single race this year yet. But I've always remained serious with my training despite the difficult moments I went through. I dedicate this victory to my father.”

The stage win, his fifth in four Tours, will anchor his status as a darling of French cycling fans, following up his thrilling riding at last year's edition, when he held the race lead for 14 days.

He is now back in yellow, thanks to time bonuses picked up for winning the stage and on the final climb of the arduous day of riding through mountains north of Nice.

Alaphilippe is playing down any hope of winning the overall title in Paris in three weeks, but he intends to cling onto the coveted jersey for as long as he can.

“The yellow jersey has to be respected,” he said. “I will defend it with honor.”

Overall, Alaphilippe has a 4-second lead over Adam Yates, with Marc Hirschi in third place 3 seconds further back ahead of today's hilly Stage 3 from Nice to Sisteron.

– Associated Press