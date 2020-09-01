Australian sprints to Stage 3 win

SISTERON, France – Australian rider Caleb Ewan slalomed through the bunch to win a sprint finish and claim the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday.

Julian Alaphilippe held onto the yellow jersey that he claimed with a dramatic stage victory a day earlier.

With about 100 meters to go, Ewan trailed five other riders before slinging himself through a narrow slice of road near the advertising barriers. Then – after more than five hours in the saddle – Ewan darted to the left to overcome Sam Bennett and claim his fourth career stage win in the Tour by more than a wheel.

“I found my way through the wheels,” Ewan said. “Coming from behind, it's a bit of a risk, but I found my way along the barrier and I came with a lot of speed and it worked in the end.”

Ewan's top speed in the finale reached 42.7 mph.

Bennett crossed second and Giacomo Nizzolo came third – both with the same time as Ewan.

Ewan, who rides for the Lotto-Soudal team, won three stages last year, including the coveted final leg on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Alaphilippe crossed with the main pack and retained a 4-second lead over Adam Yates, with Marc Hirschi still third overall, 7 seconds behind.

After the opening two stages in the Mediterranean city of Nice, the race veered inland over a 123-mile route to Sisteron, which is labeled the “Gateway to Provence.”

The route featured four minor climbs before a flat finish suited to sprinters.

Stage 4 today features the race's first uphill finish with a climb to Orcières-Merlette that should force the overall favorites – such as defending champion Egan Bernal – into action.

The three-week Tour, which was postponed from its usual July slot due to the coronavirus, ends in Paris on Sept. 20.

