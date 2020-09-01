Tiz the Law's stable back at Derby after 17 years

Jack Knowlton and his merry band from Sackatoga Stable are back at the Kentucky Derby for the first time in 17 years. This time with a horse everyone knows.

Tiz the Law is 4-0 this year, winning by a combined 161/2 lengths. The colt is expected to be installed as the biggest Derby favorite in years when post positions are drawn today.

Quite a difference from 2003.

That's when Knowlton and a handful of partners arrived in Louisville with Funny Cide. He was a gelding – none had won the Derby since 1929 – bred in New York and costing $75,000.

Sent off at 13-1 odds, Funny Cide won by 11/2 lengths, thrilling the Sackatoga group that rode school buses to the race.

“Everybody was against him,” trainer Barclay Tagg recalled.

Funny Cide then won the Preakness to set up a Triple Crown try in the Belmont, where he finished third.

Knowlton has been trying to get back to the Derby ever since. He has kept the same trainer in Tagg, now 82. .

Tiz the Lawhas proven redemptive for Sackatoga and Tagg, winning the Belmont Stakes and Travers. After losing the Belmont, Funny Cide didn't run in the 2003 Travers because of a fever.

Tiz the Law opened what Knowlton calls a “backwards Triple Crown” with a Belmont victory on June 20 – the first New York-bred horse in 138 years to do so.

Instead of completing the series of three races over five weeks, the shortened Belmont kicked it off for the first time because of the pandemic. The Derby is Saturday – four months after its usual first Saturday in May date – with the Preakness winding it up Oct. 3.

Tiz the Law has proven he can handle the Derby distance of 11/4 miles, having won the Travers by 51/2 lengths three weeks ago. Now, he's leaving New York for the first time since March to run at Churchill Downs, the site of his only loss last year.

Notes: D. Wayne Lukas, a four-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer, is back at his Churchill Downs barn after recovering from COVID-19. Lukas, who turns 85 on Wednesday, said he got “really sick.” ... Gamine is the even-money morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Oaks after drawing the No. 5 post position Monday in the marquee race for 3-year-old fillies. Nine fillies are officially entered in Friday's $1.25 million race to be run over 11/8 miles.