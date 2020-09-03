Top-seeded Pliskova upset in second round

NEW YORK – Under normal circumstances, Karolina Pliskova would not have been seeded No. 1 at the U.S. Open and so, while a second-round loss certainly would have been disappointing to her, and noticed by others, it wouldn't have been as newsworthy.

But what's normal in 2020? With the women who are 1-2 in the rankings choosing to skip the trip to Flushing Meadows because of the pandemic, No. 3 Pliskova ascended to the top spot in the draw – and by Day 3, she was gone.

Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up at the U.S. Open, made her mood clear during a 6-1, 7-6 (2) loss to 50th-ranked Caroline Garcia on Tuesday by breaking a racket, then again afterward with a series of clipped responses at her news conference.

When a reporter offered possible explanations for the defeat – a new faster surface on the courts, a lack of atmosphere because there are no spectators, the pressure of her high seeding – Pliskova replied: “Nothing from what you said.”

Her reasoning for the result? “I didn't play good,” Pliksova said, “so that's it.”

When another member of the media said this back-and-forth must be boring, she said, “Yeah, a little bit. Did you see the match or no?” and soon after remarked, “I don't know if you understand tennis well enough.”

After a first round that went more to form than ever – 29 of 32 seeded women won, a U.S. Open record since the number of seeds was doubled from 16 in 2001 – the surprises started in the second round.

Shelby Rogers, an American ranked 93rd, beat 11th-seeded Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-1, and Ann Li, who is ranked 128th, beat 13th-seeded Alison Riske 6-0, 6-3.

Other seeded women who were eliminated: No. 12 Marketa Vondrousova, No. 30 Kristina Mladenovic, No. 31 Anastasija Sevastova.

Mladenovic's loss was the wildest of them all. She led 6-1, 5-1, then later held four match points, but never was able to finish and ended up on the wrong end of a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0 result against 102nd-ranked Varvara Gracheva.

Two seeded men exited, too: No. 13 Cristian Garin and No. 24 Hubert Hurkacz.

Unlike Pliskova, the No. 1 man, Novak Djokovic, only had a brief blip on his way to the third round and a 25-0 record in 2020, defeating Kyle Edmund of Britain 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2..