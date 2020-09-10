Ewan wins stage, Roglic still leads

POITIERS, France – Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan secured his second stage victory at this year’s Tour de France in a chaotic dash to the finish Wednesday that saw Peter Sagan penalized for barging a rival.

Sagan, squeezed up against barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout Van Aert.

The irregular move cost Sagan his second place behind Ewan. The Slovakian was dropped back to 85th place.

Irish rider Sam Bennett was bumped up to second and Van Aert to third.

Afterward, Van Aert and Sagan had a sharp exchange of words.

“There wasn’t a gap and if you use your elbows to open it up, I think it’s completely against the rules,” said Van Aert, a two-time stage winner this year.

“It’s already dangerous enough and I was really surprised and shocked at the moment that I felt something,” he said. “Really scared.”

In the race for the overall win, Primoz Roglic stayed safe on the rolling ride to Poitiers to keep the race leader’s yellow jersey. The 104-mile stage started on France’s Atlantic coast.

Today, the remaining 161 riders will tackle the longest stage of this year’s route, a hilly 135-mile trek from Chauvigny to Sarran.

– Associated Press