Thiem wins title after trailing 0-2

NEW YORK — Dominic Thiem constructed a comeback the likes of which hadn't been seen in 71 years at the U.S. Open.

After dropping the opening two sets against Alexander Zverev on Sunday at a nearly empty Arthur Ashe Stadium, Thiem slowly but surely turned things around for a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory across more than four hours to earn his first major championship.

The 27-year-old from Austria is the first man to win the American Grand Slam tournament after trailing 2-0 in sets in the final since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949 at an event then known as the U.S. Championships.

Not only that, but in a fitting finish to an unprecedented two weeks, this match was decided by a fifth-set tiebreaker, something that had never happened in the final.

When it ended on a groundstroke flubbed by Zverev, a weary Thiem collapsed on his back way behind the baseline.

Thiem was the favorite and came out jittery. He eventually worked his way out of that, while Zverev went from cool and confident to passive and pushed around.

The fifth set was just as back-and-forth as the other four, the mistakes rising with the tension and the history in the offing.

Thiem broke in the opening game when Zverev shanked a pair of forehands.

Zverev broke right back – and pierced the silence with a rare cry of “Come on!” – when Thiem double-faulted.

Then it was Zverev's turn to nose ahead, breaking for a 5-3 lead.

But with a chance to serve out the biggest win of his nascent career, Zverev faltered, getting broken right back when he pushed a volley into the net.

That began a three-game run for Thiem, who broke to lead 6-5, earning his own chance to serve for it, when Zverev netted a backhand, followed by a long forehand.

A trainer came out to check on Thiem's right leg during the ensuing changeover. He couldn't seal the deal then, either, and eventually needed a trio of match points to end it.