Sounders seeking 3rd MLS Cup title in 5 years

Having played in three of the previous four MLS Cup finals, the Seattle Sounders know what to expect on this stage.

The difference this time around? The opponent won't be wearing red.

“Well, we're not playing Toronto for one,” Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “That is a bit strange.”

The Sounders will attempt to win their third title in the past five seasons tonight when they face the Columbus Crew in Ohio. An unpredictable season that began in late February will end with two of the most consistent teams through all the chaos playing for the title.

Along the way, Seattle and Columbus navigated a three-month league stoppage, a tournament in Florida, the restart of games in home markets and finally the playoffs.

It has been a season defined by the COVID-19 pandemic and all the changes and hardships caused by the virus. Even today's match will be affected by COVID-19 as Columbus will be without starting midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos after both tested positive this week.

Columbus coach Caleb Porter said he learned during the middle of practice Thursday that the Crew would be down both players.

“I just feel for them,” Porter said. “Obviously, they're healthy, so that's first and foremost the most important thing. But I just feel for them on a personal level, a human level that they can't be a part of an MLS Cup that they so deserve to be a part of. A big reason we're here in this position is those two guys.”

Seattle is trying to become the league's first repeat champion since the LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012. Still, Seattle is the first team since D.C. United in the infancy of MLS to reach four finals in five seasons at a time when there are more teams and more talent than at any point in the league's 25 seasons.

In a league built for parity, Seattle has deftly maneuvered its way to becoming an elite team. And although there has been some significant luck and good fortune along the way, even entertaining the idea of being called a dynasty only comes through capitalizing on those opportunities.

“The players don't think about it too much. It's not something we've talked about a ton. Our whole focus is not what we've done in the past, but what we are going to do this week because none of that matters,” Seattle's Jordan Morris said. “It's all about stepping out on the field and trying to win this game, and then after the game you can discuss that.”

It has been 12 years since the Crew won the only MLS title in club history. The Crew nearly claimed the title in 2015, only to watch Porter raise the championship trophy as the coach of the Portland Timbers.

Considering that just a couple of years ago the Crew seemed destined to leave Columbus, playing for the title now in Porter's second year in charge is a remarkable turnaround.

“One thing I always praise Caleb about is the psychology aspect of the game, having the right mentality,” Crew forward Gyasi Zardes said, ... “he's kept us focused and just really kept us honest as far as trying to achieve those goals.”