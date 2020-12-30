Belmont winner Tiz the Law suddenly retired on vet's advice

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law has been suddenly retired on the advice of a veterinarian after an X-ray revealed bone bruising in the colt’s front leg.

Jack Knowlton of Sackatoga Stable tweeted Wednesday: “We are beyond grateful for the time we had with him.” The New York state ownership group had been expecting to race the colt as a 4-year-old next year.

But a series of X-rays revealed “severe” bone bruising to the bottom of the front leg bone. “When that happens, you can’t continue to train and race a horse without significant threat of a catastrophic breakdown,” the stable tweeted.

Tiz the Law had six wins in nine career starts and earnings of $2,735,300, according to Equibase. He retired on the same day his trainer, Barclay Tagg, turned 83. Tiz the Law was ridden by Manny Franco.

Tiz the Law finished sixth in what turned out to be his final start in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland in November. He finished second behind Authentic in the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

He won the Belmont Stakes, which kicked off this year’s out-of-order Triple Crown series, on June 20. Tiz the Law skipped the Preakness on Oct. 3. His other wins this year came in the Florida Derby and Holy Bull, both at Gulfstream in Florida.

As a 2-year-old, Tiz the Law won two of three races, including the Champagne Stakes.

