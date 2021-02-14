Osaka survives 2 match points to advance

MELBOURNE, Australia – So good for so long lately, Naomi Osaka was just one point from the end of her lengthy winning streak, one point from leaving the Australian Open with a loss to Garbiñe Muguruza.

Bleak as things looked for her late in a big-hitting matchup of Grand Slam champions and former No. 1-ranked women, Osaka never wavered, erasing two match points and grabbing the last four games to edge Muguruza 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena in the fourth round Saturday.

The third-seeded Osaka returns to the quarterfinals of a tournament she won in 2019. Osaka ran her winning streak to 18 matches and put a stop to Muguruza's own fine form of late.

“I was a bit intimidated, because I knew that she was playing really well coming into this match,” Osaka said. “In the stressful points, I feel like I just had to go within myself. And I know that today I probably hit a lot of unforced errors, but I feel like it was what I needed to do, because I couldn't really give her any short balls because she would finish it.”

In late action Friday, fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter. Medvedev was 0-6 in Grand Slam matches that went to five sets before his fourth-seeded win against No. 28-seeded Filip Krajinovic.

Some pundits, including John McEnroe, are tipping the 25-year-old Russian to make his major breakthrough in Australia.