Serena stopped in search of 24th Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia – As Serena Williams walked off the court after her latest so-close-yet-so-far bid for a 24th Grand Slam title ended with a loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, the 39-year-old American paused and put her hand on her chest while thousands of spectators rose to applaud.

Was this, Williams was asked at a news conference after the 6-3, 6-4 semifinal defeat, her way of saying goodbye?

“If I ever say farewell,” she replied with a smile, “I wouldn't tell anyone.”

When the next question returned the conversation to the subject of Williams' many mistakes Wednesday night – twice as many unforced errors, 24, as winners, 12 – she shook her head, teared up, said, “I'm done,” and abruptly walked out of the session with reporters.

On Saturday, at 3:30 a.m. Fort Wayne time, Osaka will meet first-time Grand Slam finalist Jennifer Brady of the United States for the championship.

The 22nd-seeded Brady, who is from Pennsylvania and played college tennis at UCLA, prevailed in an epic, 18-point last game to edge No. 25 Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Brady dropped to her back at the baseline after saving a trio of break points, then converting her fifth match point when Muchova sent a forehand long.

“My legs are shaking,” Brady said. “My heart is racing.”

She lost to Osaka in a three-set thriller in the U.S. Open semifinals last September.

“Everyone's just really excited whenever they play their first final,” Osaka noted about what awaits Brady, “but they're also really nervous.”

Williams was hoping to get to her 34th Grand Slam final but, once again, couldn't quite get the job done in order to add one more Grand Slam trophy to her collection of 23 and equal Margaret Court for the most in tennis history.

Osaka, who also beat Williams in the chaotic 2018 U.S. Open final that concluded with the crowd booing and both women in tears, reached her fourth major title match and stretched her winning streak to 20 matches by claiming the last eight points.

“I don't know if there's any little kids out here today, but I was a little kid watching her play,” Osaka, 23, said about Williams, “and just to be on the court playing against her, for me, is a dream.”

The No. 3-seeded Osaka's Grand Slam collection also includes last year's U.S. Open and the 2019 Australian Open and she is, without a doubt, the most dangerous hard-court player in the women's game at the moment.

The big stage hasn't been a problem for top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who has won 14 of his last semifinals at Grand Slam events. His record is perfect in semifinals at Melbourne Park, improving to 9-0 with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win late Thursday over Aslan Karatsev, a Russian qualifier who was ranked No. 114 and making his debut in a major.

Djokovic is seeking a ninth Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall. Karatsev was playing in his first Grand Slam tournament.

Rafael Nadal – who lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas after blowing a two-set lead – and Roger Federer are tied for the men's record of 20.