Wings go to Texas, Finland for WNBA's 1-2 picks

NEW YORK – Charli Collier said she wrote down goals with her late father when he was hospitalized with cancer five years ago, and being selected No. 1 in the WNBA draft was one of them.

She checked off that goal on Thursday night when the Dallas Wings took her with the first pick.

“He's here with me. He's with me in the moment,” Collier said of her dad, who died in 2016. “My dad is so proud of me. Wish he could see this in real life. Nothing can take this moment away from me.”

The Wings also had the No. 2 pick and a rare opportunity to transform the franchise. They chose Awak Kuier, who became the the first Finnish player to be drafted in the WNBA.

It's the first time in league history that a team had picks Nos. 1 and 2. The Wings acquired the top pick in a February trade after being awarded the second choice in the draft lottery.

The 6-foot-5 Collier helped Texas reach the Elite Eight. The junior center finished the season averaging 19.0 points and 11.3 rebounds, while shooting 51.1% from the field.

The 19-year-old Kuier played professionally in Italy, averaging 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots.

“An elite basketball player, so happy that she will be my teammate. Been following her, watching her game,” Collier said of Kuier. “Six-foot-5, long, versatile. Can't wait to get to play with her and know her as a basketball player and a teammate.”

The Wings added Chelsea Dungee with the fifth pick.

Between the Dallas picks, Atlanta chose Arizona guard Aari McDonald, and Kysre Gondrezick of West Virginia went fourth to Indiana.

Gondrezick started her college career at Michigan and was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2017 after averaging 14.9 points. After transferring to West Virginia, the 5-9 guard was a two-time All-Big 12 honoree and averaged 19.5 points and 4.5 assists in her final season.

New York chose Michaela Onyenwere of UCLA with the sixth pick. Los Angeles took Jasmine Walker of Alabama seventh, Chicago drafted Australian Shyla Heal eighth and Rennia Davis of Tennessee went to Minnesota ninth.

Stephanie Watts of North Carolina went 10th to Los Angeles. The defending champion Seattle Storm took Aaliyah Wilson of Texas A&M. Wilson, who averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals on her way to All-American honors with the Aggies this season, didn't stay in Seattle for long as she was traded to Indiana for Kennedy Burke. WNBA finalist Las Vegas drafted Iliana Rupert from France to close out the first round.

Dallas closed out its four picks in the first 13 by choosing Dana Evans of Louisville, who had been projected to be taken a lot sooner.

The Washington Mystics became the first team in WNBA history not to make a selection in the draft. The Mystics traded all three of their picks for former league MVP Tina Charles last year.