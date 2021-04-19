Elite soccer clubs threaten split

LONDON – A group of elite clubs split European soccer on Sunday with plans to walk away from the Champions League to create a breakaway competition, drawing an angry response and the threat of legal action from UEFA.

The moves to quit the existing structures in an apparent grab for more money and power include Real Madrid, Barcelona, the American owners of Liverpool and Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan. No German or French clubs have signed up.

In a sign of the growing concerns across England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a Super League would be “very damaging” and demanded an explanation from the rebels.

The Super League plans, first leaked in January, have escalated into a greater threat to implement them on the eve of UEFA's planned announcement of a new format for the Champions League. While the long-standing existing competition that grew from the European Cup would increase to 36 teams and add more games as desired by the wealthiest clubs, they remained frustrated that UEFA would not grant more control of the sale of television and commercial rights.

Still, the European Club Association's board, which is led by Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, and the UEFA clubs' competitions committee on Friday had signed up to expanding the Champions League from 2024 – ahead of ratification by the UEFA executive committee, including Agnelli, today.

The rebel clubs are all members of the ECA, which has a working agreement with UEFA, signed in 2019. It commits all its members to take part in and respect the Champions League and other European competitions through the 2023-24 season.

Despite Agnelli's role with the ECA and at the heart of UEFA with a position on its executive committee, Juventus is said to be one of the teams involved in the Super League along with AC Milan. Both Juventus and Milan declined to comment.

Manchester clubs City and United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are also part of the Super League, which the Premier League said would “undermine the appeal of the whole game” by going against the principles of open competition.