Defense focus of Fever's practice

Indiana Fever coach Marianne Stanley says she loves practice.

Unfortunately, the Fever did not get much of an opportunity to put in long hours in the gym last year during the truncated 2021 season in the “Wubble.”

“This is what we know. I love practice, because I love to teach. I like to help people grow,” Stanley said during virtual press availability after her team's first training camp practice Sunday. “We're not unlike musicians – you've got to get in the sessions and work.”

According to the Fever training camp roster, 15 players were on hand Sunday, and four more (Julie Allemand, Bernadett Hatar, Jantel Lavender and Tiffany Mitchell) will be late arrivals. They are competing for 12 roster spots, and the team will visit the New York Liberty to open the season May 14.

“I thought we got a lot done today,” Stanley said. “There's a couple of foundation pieces. One of them, and it's an important one for this particular team, is defense. We're not going to win if we don't defend better than we did a year ago, and we're committed to that. We established the tone for that today.”

Teaira McCowan, who is entering her third season with the Fever, said she was excited by the level of intensity and energy that each player brought into the first day of camp.

“I think it's at an all-time high right now, everyone is dialed in,” McCowan said when asked about her level of optimism heading into the season. “The energy was good in practice, there were no bad vibes in there. Everyone was willing to work and willing to go hard and go against each other. I think that's the piece we were missing, the edginess. It's a good edginess, it's not 'I'm better than you.'”

McCowan said she also spent the offseason working with assistant Jhared Simpson.

“Basically on the block, taking my time. Because I did this thing where I rushed as soon as I got the ball. It was like panic mode, I had to hurry up and score,” McCowan said. “I slowed it down, looked at my options, see who's open, see what the defense is giving me.”

For Unique Thompson, a rookie just drafted out of Auburn, Sunday really was a big introduction to the WNBA.

“You're working on things that are more game-like, more your skill set, and not just team-based like in college,” Thompson said. “I felt like I got my welcome (to the WNBA) in practice today. It was a lot of communicating, a lot of talking, a lot of moving and a lot of action.”

