Newest team kicks off

Professional soccer has officially returned to Fort Wayne.

Originally slated to kick off in USL League Two for the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic halted things, Fort Wayne Football Club will play its first game at 5 p.m. today at Oakland County FC in Clawson, Michigan. Fans of the newly founded club will get their first chance to watch the team in the Summit City on May 23, when FWFC plays host to Toledo Villa FC at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field.

“Everyone has waited for two years for this, and everyone is really excited,” said Fort Wayne FC general manager Greg Mauch.

That includes team president Dr. Erik Magner, who grew up in Germany and played competitive youth soccer there.

“I think it was the right time,” Magner said. “Ten years ago, you couldn't find soccer on TV. Now you see teams all over, so soccer is getting bigger.

“When we did the announcement (in September 2019), we got 5,000 hits on our website the first night. We started from there, and everything from there, knowing it was professional, we wanted to set it up right.”

Shields Field will serve as the initial home for the navy-and-white-clad Fort Wayne FC. In February, initial plans were made public for a $150 million development just north of downtown, including a new soccer-specific stadium as the club eyes a future move to the USL Championship.

As for the players who comprise the initial roster? That's far from a done deal, though Mauch explained that all players selected for the 2020 squad were offered spots without having to complete tryouts for the second straight year.

“It'll be in flux,” Mauch said. “I think we have five new players coming in next week, five or more the week after. I would suspect that by mid-May we'll really have the roster solidified.

“With some of the college guys, they have to go back to the fields with their colleges in August, so it may be those guys need to take a break. The roster will be in flux quite a bit, but we think we'll be competitive throughout the season.”

A glance at the 2020 roster shows plenty of local flair. Eight Carroll graduates were named on the team's first roster: Peyton Fosnough, Adam Gannon, Kyle Hoagland, Samuel Michaels, Kuba Olczyk, Patryk Olczyk, Cody Schweitzer and Zachary Tom.

Bellmont (Joel Harvey and Sam Meyer), Canterbury (Logan Lee), Homestead (Marco Navarro), Leo (Reid Sproat), West Noble (Uriel Macias) and Warsaw (Jose Rodriguez) were also represented, while Ben Yeagley, whose father (Todd Yeagley) and grandfather (Jerry Yeagley) both have coached the eight-time national champion Indiana University men's soccer team, also earned a roster spot last season.

As part of USL League Two, Fort Wayne FC will play within the American soccer pyramid's third division, a step up from the previous iteration of professional soccer in the city, the Fort Wayne Fever, which competed within the USL's fourth-tier PDL division.

Fort Wayne FC will compete within the Central Conference's Great Lakes Division, which includes Dayton Dutch Lions, Flint City Bucks, South Bend Lions, Oakland County FC, Grand Rapids FC, Kalamazoo FC, Toledo Villa FC and Kings Hammer, based in Cincinnati.

In all, Fort Wayne FC will play 14 league games against divisional opponents. In addition, the club has scheduled three home friendlies (Erie Commodores FC, FC Indiana Lions and Lansing Common FC).

On June 25, Fort Wayne FC will play its first-ever international friendly against Liga MX powerhouse Club America. One of the founding members of the Liga MX Primera Division, Club America plays its home games at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, which also serves as the host stadium for the Mexican National Team and stands as one of just two teams to have never been relegated from the top flight of Mexican soccer.

“I was just stunned when (Magner) announced it,” Mauch said.

In all, Club America has won 13 Liga MX titles and seven CONCACAF Champions Cup/Champions League titles, best of any club within the 41 countries that comprise the CONCACAF region.

“It's a way to involve the Hispanic community,” Magner said. “We believe that there are a lot of talents in that community that are forgotten. By showcasing that part of the community, we thought that was important. That is our plan, to bring in a team from Mexico every year.”