If tests passed, Medina Spirit set for Preakness

BALTIMORE – Medina Spirit is set to run in the Preakness on Saturday to go for the second leg of the Triple Crown, as long as the Kentucky Derby winner passes a series of additional drug tests.

Maryland racing officials reached an agreement with trainer Bob Baffert on Tuesday to allow Medina Spirit and his other horses to enter races this weekend at Pimlico Race Course subject to extra testing and monitoring. If Medina Spirit, who failed a postrace drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby, comes back clean in test results expected Friday, he is likely to be the favorite to win the Preakness.

“We reached an agreement with Mr. Baffert and his lawyers that allows for additional testing, additional monitoring – essentially a watchlist to ensure the integrity of the sport leading up to the race,” Maryland Jockey Club lawyer Alan Rifkin said.

Medina Spirit, fellow Baffert-trained Preakness colt Concert Tour and filly Beautiful Gift, who is expected to run in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, are all subject to the extra scrutiny.

Medina Spirit drew the No. 3 post in a field of 10 horses for the Preakness as the 9-5 morning-line favorite. Concert Tour drew the outside 10th post and is the second choice in the wagering at 5-2.

Ram drew the No. 1 post at 30-1, Keepmeinmind the No. 2 at 15-1, Crowded Trade the No. 4 post at 10-1, Midnight Bourbon the No. 5 post at 5-1, Rombauer the No. 6 at 12-1, France Go de Ina the No. 7 at 20-1, Unbridled Honor the No. 8 at 15-1 and Risk Taking the No. 9 at 15-1.

Keepmeinmind and Midnight Bourbon are the only Kentucky Derby horses returning for the Preakness to challenge Medina Spirit. Trainer Brad Cox opted to skip the race with Mandaloun, who would be named the Derby winner if Medina Spirit is disqualified.

Baffert earlier Tuesday said it was brought to his attention that a veterinarian treated Medina Spirit with an antifungal medication to treat dermatitis that includes the steroid betamethasone. Medina Spirit failed a post-Derby drug test because of the presence of betamethasone.

Stronach Group chief veterinary officer Dr. Dionne Benson said at the Preakness draw that test results on the three Baffert horses are expected Friday. This is an additional layer of testing from blood taken last week, Monday and Tuesday on top of the usual postrace tests.