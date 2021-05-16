FWFC finds its leader in midfielder Rodriguez

Leadership manifests in myriad ways – a player so skilled everyone else strives to reach that level of greatness, a wordsmith so motivating in his speech that the team falls in line, or an athlete that exudes a “We, not me” mentality that builds up all his teammates.

Count Fort Wayne FC midfielder Jose Rodriguez in that latter group. And coach Mike Avery recognized that mentality, bestowing the captain's armband on Rodriguez for the club's first-ever game last Sunday. Rodriguez and his Fort Wayne FC teammates travel to Kentwood, Michigan, today in search of their first win, taking on Grand Rapids FC at the Midwest United FC Soccer Complex at 7 p.m.

“My goal is whatever I can do to impact the team, whether it's from a leadership perspective or playing in a certain position, that's really what's most important,” Rodriguez said. “The captain's armband for the first game was just a bonus.

“There's a lot of people that can really fill that spot on this team, which is awesome. It was exciting, but at the same time the role we each play on this team is most important.”

At 27, Rodriguez stands as one of the elder statesmen on a Fort Wayne FC roster that includes players only a year or two removed from high school – or in some cases, players making their pro debut mere hours after participating in high school commencement ceremonies.

A three-time All-State performer at Warsaw Community High School, Rodriguez earned 55 starts in 59 games during his college career at IPFW. Now, he serves as head coach of the Bishop Luers boys soccer team, which Rodriguez noted does benefit from his ability to lead on the field.

All those experiences continue to build the midfielder up as a vital cog in Fort Wayne FC's vision for the future.

“When you've played the game long enough, you learn different things,” Rodriguez said. “You get a chance to accommodate yourself and follow different systems. We're really working on buying into what coach wants us to do, and build as a group and be able to do that.”

And in terms of experience playing, Rodriguez needs not look past Fort Wayne FC's ownership group – in particular DaMarcus Beasley, the only American to play in four World Cups. As Rodriguez explained, Beasley doesn't just serve as a figurehead for the organization. He's a fixture at training, willing to work with every player on the roster and assist the coaching staff with setting up equipment.

“It gives us a sense of motivation,” Rodriguez said. “We learn from him, we've gotten to learn about his experiences and things that he's gone through. He has been so involved, which makes it that much more exciting to build something here.”

Team awaiting clearances

The day before Fort Wayne FC's first game, the US Soccer Federation advised the club that paperwork processing delays would prevent nearly a dozen players from gaining eligibility. As of midday Saturday, about half of the players have been cleared.

“It is a fluid process,” Avery said. “(We're) hoping to hear more today, and if not, by next weekend.”

IU success delays reinforcements

Fort Wayne FC general manager Greg Mauch has discussed rostering several players from Indiana University, which defeated Pitt 1-0 on Friday night to advance to Monday's NCAA national championship game against Marshall.

The Hoosiers' postseason success, coupled with a return to a fall season in the 2021-22 school year, likely means that any players suiting up for Fort Wayne would do so on a short-term basis.

“I have spoken with (IU coach) Todd (Yeagley) several times,” Mauch said. “We could get up to five players. Their season is going the distance and they will be back in camp in mid-August. Somehow they will need some time off.”