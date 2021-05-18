Day remains optimistic despite struggles

The breeze was stiff enough Monday off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official day of practice for the PGA Championship, he ripped a 3-iron into the closing hole on the Ocean Course.

The holes were vaguely familiar to Day, just not the clubs he was using in South Carolina.

“I don't remember it playing that long,” Day said.

That's to be expected. It has been nine years since the PGA Championship was last held at Kiawah, a week that featured strong wind one day, heavy rain the next and ultimately an eight-shot victory for Rory McIlroy.

What feels like even longer ago was Day hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy for his lone major, at the PGA Championship, six years ago at Whistling Straits when the Australian was on his way to No. 1 in the world.

“A lifetime ago,” Day said.

Day, without a victory in three years, is at No. 65 in the world. He has three children at home in Ohio. His wife is expecting their fourth child in the next two weeks.

Never mind that he has missed three cuts in a row, Day arrived at Kiawah Island with hopes that he's finally heading in the right direction.

“You may not be getting results, but you know it's around the corner,” Day said. “It's a fine line between missing the cut and winning a tournament, especially out here. It's hard to say that and mean it. But it's true.”

He used McIlroy as the latest example. McIlroy had gone 18 months without a victory before winning at Quail Hollow two weeks ago.

McIlroy was only No. 15 in the world at the time. Day is so far down the rankings that he's in jeopardy of missing the U.S. Open. He says he won't go through qualifying if he's not in the top 60 at the end of the week, mainly because of the impending birth of his child.

His career has been trending the wrong direction since he parted with swing coach Colin Swatton some three years ago. He has been working with Chris Como, who also counts Bryson DeChambeau as a pupil. He has also returned to Jason Goldsmith, his longtime performance coach who was at his side when he was No. 1 in the world in 2017.

“For the longest time, I didn't have direction. Now I do,” Day said.