FWFC set for first home game

Unbeknownst to Reid Sproat, practically his entire life has served as training for this moment.

The challenge of handling the pressure stemming from Fort Wayne FC's inaugural home game – a day eagerly awaited by players and staff, only to be delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering the 2020 season? For the former Leo standout who started every game as a sophomore for Oakland University's soccer team, today's USL League Two matchup against Toledo Villa FC is just another opportunity to step onto the field and play.

“Honestly I haven't thought of it much,” Sproat said. “I know there's a lot of hype, especially since it's been building up for a year now, so it should be a fun experience and hopefully we can get our first win.”

Sproat understands the rigors of pursuing a professional career. He tagged along to myriad Komets games as a youth, rubbing elbows with the team's biggest stars while spending time with his father, Scott, an executive vice president and co-owner of the hockey club for the last 20 years.

Even as a young child, Reid Sproat's exposure to the professional lifestyle both on the ice and off provided ample learning opportunities, recognized or not.

“You don't realize it,” Reid Sproat said. “It's just second nature, but I've been around professional players for so long, you pick up on things you don't even realize you're picking up.”

Reid Sproat followed in the footsteps of his brother Ty in shining for the Leo soccer program, netting team highs in goals (16) and assists (6) as a senior to cap a career in which he finished as the school's all-time leading scorer. His prep exploits opened Oakland's eyes, with Sproat landing there thanks to the recruitment efforts of former Golden Grizzlies associate head coach and current Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Stephen Gorton.

As a freshman in the fall of 2019, Sproat started building chemistry with his Oakland teammates, which, unknown to him then, pays dividends now. In all, five players from that 2019 Golden Grizzlies squad – Sproat, Luke Morrell, Michael Teller, Auston Kranick and Homestead product Marco Navarro – now suit up for the blue and white.

“They're all friends before they get here, which helps,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “You see that they understand each other and some of the learning curve you might go through with playing next to a new player, they already have a lot of that solved.”

A glance at the current Oakland roster shows Sproat listed as a midfielder, defender and forward. Coming off a spring schedule as a fixture in the Golden Grizzlies' first-choice lineup, Sproat's versatility continued his run of starts through Fort Wayne FC's first two matches, in central defense for the opener at Oakland County FC, then at right back last Sunday at Grand Rapids FC.

“Ideally he'll play in the center of the back but he's up for playing wherever we need him,” Avery said. “He's blessed with incredible athleticism, and as our roster settles (we hope to) really figure out where is going to be the best spot for him.”