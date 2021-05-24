FC falls in Inaugural Game

When Fort Wayne FC forward Noe Garcia maneuvered past Toledo Villa FC's goalkeeper in the 44th minute and powered the ball into the net, the roar of just over 2,700 soccer fans in attendance served as a culmination of a 19-month-long journey to arrive at Sunday's Inaugural Game.

Though Fort Wayne (0-2-1) surrendered a 77th-minute goal in a 2-1 USL League Two defeat at Shields Field, seeing the city embrace the world's biggest sport in such a fashion just before halftime showed team president Dr. Erik Magner that his vision truly turned into reality.

“It definitely exceeded expectations,” Dr. Magner said. “The parking lot was full before the game, and that creates some thoughts about how to plan better in the future. Obviously, we're on the right track.

“I think we need to continue engaging our fans and get them closer to the players, so we can be seen as the city's team. We want to make it a really great experience. Today, we made a huge step for soccer in Fort Wayne.”

Consider Fort Wayne FC co-owner Damarcus Beasley among those taken aback at the scenes presented Sunday, which included Fort Wayne mayor Tom Henry joining Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz in delivering the game ball via helicopter. As the lone American to play in four World Cups, Beasley understands just how far the sport has progressed from his time as a standout at South Side.

“This wasn't even a pipe dream then, but it's a dream come true,” said Beasley, whose city outreach this week leading up to the game included stops at the Salvation Army and the Community Foundation, as well as logging some volunteer hours with Habitat For Humanity. “I never thought this would be possible for Fort Wayne, but Dr. Erik Magner had a vision of Fort Wayne and what it could look like, and it looks really good.”

Both teams created several scoring chances throughout most of a first half that ultimately appeared goalless, but a 38th-minute Toledo corner initially saved by Fort Wayne goalkeeper Joe Bowles caromed well outside the box, and Nathan Masters' shot froze Bowles to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Captain Jose Rodriguez flipped the script just before halftime. After receiving a pass off a steal by Fort Wayne midfielder Pep Casas, Rodriguez's long outlet pass connected with a streaking Garcia, who deked past the Toledo (2-1-0) keeper to leave a wide-open net.

Garcia coolly potted the ball into the left side of the north end goal, tying the game at one and etching his name into the record books as the first goal scorer in Fort Wayne FC team history.

“A coach once told me once I was an instinct player, so I just followed my instincts,” Garcia said. “The keeper was outside the box so he couldn't save it. It was just a lot of adrenaline in front of the fans. It was a big crowd as well, and thanks to them for their support.”

That fan support included Fort Wayne native Justin Hein, who traveled from his current hometown of Chicago to attend Sunday's match.

“This is a great first step and there's something to be super excited about,” Hein said. “You can see something bubbling here, and that's exciting. We all came together and started something special.”

That building support includes the Fort Wayne FC Drummers, who also drum for the Mad Ants. The chance stood as an opportunity the Drummers readily accepted.

“We came here and brought it in because they wanted to bring that same atmosphere,” said Kevin Marlow, one of four drummers. “The best thing is that the crowd is participating in all of our chants. It's exciting to see this start from the ground and build up.”