FWFC nets first victory

Another home game, another goal for Fort Wayne FC. This time, the goal brought more history.

Ghanaian international Max Amoako’s 41st-minute strike held up as Fort Wayne knocked off Erie Commodores FC, 1-0, Tuesday at Shields Field, marking the first victory in club history for the hosts.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time,” Amoako said. “Getting on the field today, I felt like there was something I had to show and I’m excited to get my first goal for Fort Wayne.”

Amoako, one of nearly a dozen players for expansion side Fort Wayne FC whose eligibility for the club was delayed due to international clearance paperwork delays, wasn’t the only player new to the squad to suit up in Tuesday’s friendly.

Dylan Shockey, a junior at Loyola Marymount University, made his initial appearance for the blue and white on Tuesday. After arriving on Saturday, Shockey spent three days in quarantine due to the club’s COVID protocols, then played all 90 minutes against Erie.

“We played a lot of guys tonight, and some of them showed us maybe they belong playing in the first group,” said Fort Wayne coach Mike Avery, who rotated his squad heavily following Sunday’s USL League Two match against Toledo Villa FC. “That was part of the job tonight, as an individual, it was an opportunity for you to take a step forward. This is the first time (Shockey has) kicked the ball since he’s been here.”

Logan Lee, who played prep soccer under FWFC general manager Greg Mauch at Canterbury, also shined for the home side, as his energetic play created multiple scoring opportunities. Fort Wayne returns to USL action on Sunday against Oakland County FC, a 3-0 victor over FWFC on May 9, and Lee hopes his play brings about a different result in the rematch.

“We don’t believe the scoreline from the first game was the scoreline that reflects who we are,” Lee said. “We’re going to come out and make sure we change the idea in people’s minds.”