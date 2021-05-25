FWFC using friendly for improvement

Sometimes a name doesn't indicate exactly what will happen. While Fort Wayne FC plays a friendly match today against Erie Commodores FC of the National Premier Soccer League, the hosts expect more competition than just a friendly wave from across the pitch.

Fort Wayne and Erie play in leagues occupying the fourth tier in American professional soccer. Fort Wayne competes in the Great Lakes Division of USL League Two's Central Conference, one of 84 teams across 12 divisions nationally. Erie, one of six clubs in the Rust Belt Conference, within NPSL's Midwest Region, stands as one of 92 clubs spread among 14 conferences.

Fort Wayne will play three friendlies against domestic clubs this season. FWFC will host FC Indiana from the NPSL's Great Lakes Conference on June 12 and Lansing Common FC out of the 20-team Midwest Premier League on July 1.

Friendly matches don't count toward a club's league record. But for an ever-evolving roster of a first-year club like Fort Wayne FC, they provide a great chance for coach Mike Avery to install his offensive and defensive game plans in a competitive format.

“We will use those games for minutes for the roster that hasn't gotten as much time,” Avery said.

As the US Soccer Federation continues the process of ensuring all Fort Wayne FC players are properly cleared of obligations from past clubs, both within the United States and internationally, roster construction remains a fluid situation, Avery explained.

For example, Ethan Stoneman earned his first start for Fort Wayne FC on Sunday against Toledo Villa FC, playing all 90 minutes despite participating in just two training sessions prior to the contest.

“We still have quite a few players that aren't cleared to play yet,” Avery said. “We'll add a couple more this week and a couple more the next week. I think in another two weeks, the team will look a little bit different.

“Some of these guys have played together, two or three in little pockets, but we haven't had a full 11 training consistently. It's been a little chaotic because we don't know who is cleared and who will get cleared.”

Roster clearance issues aside, Fort Wayne FC will use today's match to continue building cohesiveness in attack and defense. Live repetitions, not only in training, but also in a competitive format like a friendly match – particularly against Erie, which won Saturday 8-0 – will give Avery another chance to observe how that cohesiveness is progressing.

“The team's building,” Avery said of his 0-2-1 squad. “We're showing signs every week of getting better. It comes in pieces, so you know it's in there.”